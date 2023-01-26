Weekend of fun ahead at the Phuket Old Town Festival

PHUKET: This year’s Phuket Old Town Festival kicks off in Phuket Town tomorrow (Jan 27) to coincide with celebrations for the Chinese New Year.

Chineseculture

By The Phuket News

Thursday 26 January 2023, 04:07PM

A map of the weekend’s festivities. Image: Phuket Info Center

The Phuket Old Town Festival 2023 will run over the course of the weekend, starting tomorrow evening and concluding on Sunday (Jan 29), with the festivities open and available from 6pm-11pm each day.

There will be a colourful opening ceremony and parade to inaugurate the festival tomorrow evening at the main stage, which will be erected opposite the old Standard Chartered Bank building at the intersection of Phuket and Phang Nga roads in the old Sino-Portuguese quarter of Phuket Town.

The stage will then also feature a series of live musical and cultural performances from a variety of local atists, which will similarly take place on Saturday and Sunday evenings.

A range of attractions will also be set up within the nearby area, including in Thalang Road, Soi Rommanee, Soi Pradit, Krabi Road, Phang Nga Road, Takua Road, Thepkrasatree Road and Phuket Road. All these roads will be closed to motorised traffic for 3thre three evenings of pedestrian celebrations.

These attractions will include a range of stalls with vendors selling local produce, cuisine and craft goods, food trucks, carnival game booths, plaster painting, chic vendors offering rare and bespoke goods, street artist performance shows and a vespa show.

There will also be a series of mini stages scattered throughout the area which will be holding a variety of entertainment shows, an elaborate dragon dance and a series of traditional local dances.

The entire area will be adorned with colourful decorations, lighting and lanterns to celebrate and honour the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit and promises to be a fantastic occasion for all to enjoy.