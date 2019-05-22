THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Week of traditional performances to honour Royal Coronation

PHUKET: A week of traditional music and dance performances are to be held nationwide to honor the Royal Coronation of His Majesty The King. The performances in Phuket are to be held at Phuket Provincial Hall each night for the next seven days, starting tonight (May 22).

culture
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 22 May 2019, 09:24AM

A dancer performs the traditional Southern Thai dance, Manora. Photo: Rajabhat University Nakhon Ratchasima / file

During the seven-day period from May 22-28, thousands of artists and performers throughout the kingdom will take part in a series of traditional performances – some of which can be traced back centuries to the Ayutthaya era, reported the Bangkok Post yesterday. (See story here.)

“Rarely seen performances such as the khon masked dance, shadow puppet and folk dances will all be featured in the Mahorasop Sompoch celebratory entertainment,” said Culture Minister Vira Rojpojanarat,” the Bangkok Post reported.

Mr Vira said Thailand has a tradition of arranging entertainment and art and theatrical performances after a king's coronation ceremony. In order to preserve Thai culture, the government has assigned the Culture Ministry to organise performances to celebrate the coronation of the new King throughout the kingdom.

According to the culture minister, there will be more than 600 performers involved in the opening act at Sanam Luang in Bangkok alone.

The performances will be broadcast live on the Thai TV Global Network for viewers in 170 countries worldwide, the Culture Minister said.

All people are welcome to attend the performances, including those in Phuket.

Attendees are asked to arrive in time to take their seats before each performance, and to dress politely and to wear a yellow shirt to honour the occasion.

The formal itinerary of performances in Phuket is as follows:

Wednesday, May 22

5pm-6pm. Opening ceremony.

6:15pm Phuket Governor Phakkaphong Tavipatana arrives

6:25pm Governor Phakkaphong and other officials take to the stage, live broadcast by MCOT and NBT begins.

When Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha performs a tribute ceremony to honour His Majesty The King, Phuket Governor Phakkaphong will simulataneously perform the same ceremony in Phuket.

The ceremony will be followed by the singing the Thai Royal Anthem Sansoen Phra Barami and the song Sadudee Jom Racha, which was approved by Cabinet last year as fitting to be performed at events to pay tribute to His Majesty. (See story here.)

During the song Sadudee Jom Racha, 700 women from Phuket will perform a special dance.

Live Performances:

7pm-9:30pm Students from Phuket Rajabhat University will perform a variety of music and dance features, including To Be Number One numbers and songs written by King Bhumibol.

 

Thursday, May 23

6pm-9pm. Students from Phuket Rajabhat University and schools under the Phuket City Municipality will perform traditional Thai music and contemporary music. The evening will also include a performance of the Southern Thai traditional Manora dance and a performance of the traditional Rong Ngeng sea gypsy folk dance by the Rong Ngeng Pornsawan Koh Siray Phuket.

Laguna Golf Phuket

 

Friday, May 24

6pm-9pm. Students from Phuket Rajabhat University and schools under the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) will perform traditional Thai music and contemporary music, and a variety of shows and dances.

 

Saturday, May 25

Students from Satree Phuket School will perform as follows:

6pm. Singing of the Thai Royal Anthem, followed by a variety of other songs and music.

7pm. Singing of the Thai Royal Anthem, followed by a variety of classical Thai dance performances.

8pm. Singing of the Thai Royal Anthem, followed by a variety of contemporary dance performances.

 

Sunday, May 26

6-9pm. Students from Phuket Wittayalai School will perform sing the Thai Royal Anthem, after which they will perform a combination of traditional Thai music and dance shows, along with their own contemporary dance performances.

 

Monday, May 27

6-9pm. Students from Srinagarindra The Princess Mother School Phuket, Kathu Wittaya School and Cherngtalay Wittayakom will perform a variety of classical Thai music and dance shows, as well as some contemporary numbers.

 

Tuesday, May 28

Students from Anuban Phuket School and Baan Samkong Municipal School will perform:

6pm-9pm. Singing of the Thai Royal Anthem, followed by live music to honour His Majesty The King, a culture show and a variety of modern dance performances joined by a variety of Thai celebrity singers, including Thai country music (luk thoong) star Christina.

 

 

