Week-long mains water supply outages to hit Patong, Kata, and Karon

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in parts of Patong, Kata, and Karon starting tomorrow (June 22) through to next Friday (June 28).

construction
By The Phuket News

Friday 21 June 2019, 10:00AM

The week-long outages begin tomorrow (June 22), the notice warned. Image; PWA

Affected areas will include Patong, Kata, Karon, and especially homes and residences in elevated areas, the notice read.

The mains water supply will be affected while works are carried out on the reverse-osmosis water-treatment plant in Karon, the PWA explained in its announcement.

The water supply will be shut-off from 9am to 5pm every day.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA statement said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.

 

 

