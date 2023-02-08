333 at the beach
Weed shop caught for gambling closed for 30 days

PHUKET: A shop that sellings marijuana in the heart of Phuket Town has finally been ordered to close for 30 days after 14 people were arrested for gambling at the shop last month.

Cannabiscrime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 8 February 2023, 11:07AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The shop, Hi Kush, located on Ratsada Rd, near Suriyadej Circle, was raided on Jan 19.

The 14 gamblers, including the shopowner, named by officials only as “Mr Ratchakrit”, were arrested at 7am while playing poker on the third floor of the shop.

Muang Phuket District Chief Pirote Srilamoon finally issued an order yesterday (Feb 7) for the shop to close for 30 days, from Feb 7 through to Mar 8.

So far officials have made no mention about the marijuana sold at the shop, or whether the shop and its owner Mr Ratchakrit have the required permits to legally sell any form of cannabis.

