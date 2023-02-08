The shop, Hi Kush, located on Ratsada Rd, near Suriyadej Circle, was raided on Jan 19.
The 14 gamblers, including the shopowner, named by officials only as “Mr Ratchakrit”, were arrested at 7am while playing poker on the third floor of the shop.
Muang Phuket District Chief Pirote Srilamoon finally issued an order yesterday (Feb 7) for the shop to close for 30 days, from Feb 7 through to Mar 8.
So far officials have made no mention about the marijuana sold at the shop, or whether the shop and its owner Mr Ratchakrit have the required permits to legally sell any form of cannabis.
Be the first to comment.