Web Connection and Smart Order Collaborate to Empower Independent Hotel Owners in Thailand

Phuket, Thailand - June 18, 2023. On June 18, 2023, Web Connection by Mr. Surachat (Jim) Eawsakul, Managing Director of Web Connection Co., Ltd., Director of Thai Southern Hotel Association, President of YEC (Phuket Young Enterpreneur chamber of commerce) and Vice President of Phuket Chamber of Commerce, a leading digital marketing agency in the hospitality industry has partnered with Smart Order by Mr. Vilsonm Wong, VP Global Business Smart Order, dominant player in the hotel property management system (PMS) industry.



By Press Release

Monday 19 June 2023, 01:27PM

Mr. Surachat (Jim) Eawsakul - Managing Director of Web Conection, Director of Thai Hotels Association - Southen Chapter, President of YEC Phuket (Young Entrepreneur Chamber of Commerce), Vice President of Phuket Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Suksit (Ton) Suvunditkul - President of Thai Hotels Association - Southen Chapter. Mr. Vilsonm Wong - VP, Global Business - Smart Order.

Mr. Surachat (Jim) Eawsakul - Managing Director of Web Conection, Director of Thai Hotels Association - Southen Chapter, President of YEC Phuket (Young Entrepreneur Chamber of Commerce), Vice President of Phuket Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Suksit (Ton) Suvunditkul - President of Thai Hotels Association - Southen Chapter. Mr. Vilsonm Wong - VP, Global Business - Smart Order.

At the MOU signing ceremony, held during the Andaman Hotelier Exhibition held at Central Floresta, both parties noted that this collaboration aims to tap into the growing market of Chinese tourists by leveraging social media marketing services, aligning with the Thailand government’s initiatives to develop tourism activities, especially in second-tier cities.

Web Connection, a rapidly expanding hotel digital marketing agency headquartered in Southeast Asia, specializes in driving revenue for hotels through their diverse range of travel tech products and services. With offices in Bangkok, Phuket, and Bali, Web Connection works as an independent strategic partner with hotels across Asia. Their comprehensive solutions encompass marketing strategies, pricing optimization, and distribution solutions that empower hoteliers to thrive in the digital age and achieve profitability.

Established in 2016 in Hangzhou, Smart Order has emerged as the leading PMS provider in China, serving over 90,000 properties and contributing significantly to reshaping the hospitality ecosystem. With an impressive track record, Smart Order excels in helping hotels increase conversion rates on mainstream social media platforms such as Xiaghongshu, Douyin, and WeChat. Their comprehensive range of services includes Official Account (OA) and OTA account management, content production, influencer partnerships (KOLs), live-streaming services, as well as Artificial Intelligence-generated content (AIGC) in English and Chinese.

By combining the expertise and capabilities of Web Connection and Smart Order, independent hotel owners in Thailand will benefit from a powerful solution that enables them to optimize their room inventory, streamline operations, and maximize revenue potential. Moreover, with Smart Order’s prowess in social media marketing and their extensive experience in reaching the Chinese market, hotels will have the opportunity to tap into the ever-growing segment of Chinese tourists.

This collaboration not only supports the goals of independent hotel owners but also aligns with the Thailand government’s vision to boost tourism activities, particularly in second-tier cities. By empowering hoteliers with effective technology-driven solutions and targeted marketing strategies, Web Connection and Smart Order aim to contribute to the growth and success of the Thai hospitality industry.

For inquiries, please contact:

Web Connection

Email: contact@webconnection.com | Phone: +66 937617979