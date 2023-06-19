333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Web Connection and Smart Order Collaborate to Empower Independent Hotel Owners in Thailand

Web Connection and Smart Order Collaborate to Empower Independent Hotel Owners in Thailand

Phuket, Thailand - June 18, 2023. On June 18, 2023, Web Connection by Mr. Surachat (Jim) Eawsakul, Managing Director of Web Connection Co., Ltd., Director of Thai Southern Hotel Association, President of YEC (Phuket Young Enterpreneur chamber of commerce) and Vice President of Phuket Chamber of Commerce, a leading digital marketing agency in the hospitality industry has partnered with Smart Order by Mr. Vilsonm Wong, VP Global Business Smart Order, dominant player in the hotel property management system (PMS) industry.


By Press Release

Monday 19 June 2023, 01:27PM

Mr. Surachat (Jim) Eawsakul - Managing Director of Web Conection, Director of Thai Hotels Association - Southen Chapter, President of YEC Phuket (Young Entrepreneur Chamber of Commerce), Vice President of Phuket Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Suksit (Ton) Suvunditkul - President of Thai Hotels Association - Southen Chapter. Mr. Vilsonm Wong - VP, Global Business - Smart Order.

Mr. Surachat (Jim) Eawsakul - Managing Director of Web Conection, Director of Thai Hotels Association - Southen Chapter, President of YEC Phuket (Young Entrepreneur Chamber of Commerce), Vice President of Phuket Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Suksit (Ton) Suvunditkul - President of Thai Hotels Association - Southen Chapter. Mr. Vilsonm Wong - VP, Global Business - Smart Order.

Mr. Surachat (Jim) Eawsakul - Managing Director of Web Conection, Director of Thai Hotels Association - Southen Chapter, President of YEC Phuket (Young Entrepreneur Chamber of Commerce), Vice President of Phuket Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Suksit (Ton) Suvunditkul - President of Thai Hotels Association - Southen Chapter. Mr. Vilsonm Wong - VP, Global Business - Smart Order.

Mr. Surachat (Jim) Eawsakul - Managing Director of Web Conection, Director of Thai Hotels Association - Southen Chapter, President of YEC Phuket (Young Entrepreneur Chamber of Commerce), Vice President of Phuket Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Suksit (Ton) Suvunditkul - President of Thai Hotels Association - Southen Chapter. Mr. Vilsonm Wong - VP, Global Business - Smart Order.

Mr. Surachat (Jim) Eawsakul - Managing Director of Web Conection, Director of Thai Hotels Association - Southen Chapter, President of YEC Phuket (Young Entrepreneur Chamber of Commerce), Vice President of Phuket Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Vilsonm Wong - VP, Global Business - Smart Order.

Mr. Surachat (Jim) Eawsakul - Managing Director of Web Conection, Director of Thai Hotels Association - Southen Chapter, President of YEC Phuket (Young Entrepreneur Chamber of Commerce), Vice President of Phuket Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Vilsonm Wong - VP, Global Business - Smart Order.

Mr. Surachat (Jim) Eawsakul - Managing Director of Web Conection, Director of Thai Hotels Association - Southen Chapter, President of YEC Phuket (Young Entrepreneur Chamber of Commerce), Vice President of Phuket Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Vilsonm Wong - VP, Global Business - Smart Order.

Mr. Surachat (Jim) Eawsakul - Managing Director of Web Conection, Director of Thai Hotels Association - Southen Chapter, President of YEC Phuket (Young Entrepreneur Chamber of Commerce), Vice President of Phuket Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Vilsonm Wong - VP, Global Business - Smart Order.

Mr. Surachat (Jim) Eawsakul - Managing Director of Web Conection, Director of Thai Hotels Association - Southen Chapter, President of YEC Phuket (Young Entrepreneur Chamber of Commerce), Vice President of Phuket Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Vilsonm Wong - VP, Global Business - Smart Order.

Mr. Surachat (Jim) Eawsakul - Managing Director of Web Conection, Director of Thai Hotels Association - Southen Chapter, President of YEC Phuket (Young Entrepreneur Chamber of Commerce), Vice President of Phuket Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Vilsonm Wong - VP, Global Business - Smart Order.

Mr. Surachat (Jim) Eawsakul - Managing Director of Web Conection, Director of Thai Hotels Association - Southen Chapter, President of YEC Phuket (Young Entrepreneur Chamber of Commerce), Vice President of Phuket Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Vilsonm Wong - VP, Global Business - Smart Order.

Mr. Surachat (Jim) Eawsakul - Managing Director of Web Conection, Director of Thai Hotels Association - Southen Chapter, President of YEC Phuket (Young Entrepreneur Chamber of Commerce), Vice President of Phuket Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Vilsonm Wong - VP, Global Business - Smart Order.

« »

At the MOU signing ceremony, held during the Andaman Hotelier Exhibition held at Central Floresta, both parties noted that this collaboration aims to tap into the growing market of Chinese tourists by leveraging social media marketing services, aligning with the Thailand government’s initiatives to develop tourism activities, especially in second-tier cities.

Web Connection, a rapidly expanding hotel digital marketing agency headquartered in Southeast Asia, specializes in driving revenue for hotels through their diverse range of travel tech products and services. With offices in Bangkok, Phuket, and Bali, Web Connection works as an independent strategic partner with hotels across Asia. Their comprehensive solutions encompass marketing strategies, pricing optimization, and distribution solutions that empower hoteliers to thrive in the digital age and achieve profitability.

Established in 2016 in Hangzhou, Smart Order has emerged as the leading PMS provider in China, serving over 90,000 properties and contributing significantly to reshaping the hospitality ecosystem. With an impressive track record, Smart Order excels in helping hotels increase conversion rates on mainstream social media platforms such as Xiaghongshu, Douyin, and WeChat. Their comprehensive range of services includes Official Account (OA) and OTA account management, content production, influencer partnerships (KOLs), live-streaming services, as well as Artificial Intelligence-generated content (AIGC) in English and Chinese.

By combining the expertise and capabilities of Web Connection and Smart Order, independent hotel owners in Thailand will benefit from a powerful solution that enables them to optimize their room inventory, streamline operations, and maximize revenue potential. Moreover, with Smart Order’s prowess in social media marketing and their extensive experience in reaching the Chinese market, hotels will have the opportunity to tap into the ever-growing segment of Chinese tourists.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

This collaboration not only supports the goals of independent hotel owners but also aligns with the Thailand government’s vision to boost tourism activities, particularly in second-tier cities. By empowering hoteliers with effective technology-driven solutions and targeted marketing strategies, Web Connection and Smart Order aim to contribute to the growth and success of the Thai hospitality industry.

For inquiries, please contact:

Web Connection
Email: contact@webconnection.com | Phone: +66 937617979

Smart Order
Email: vilsonm@dingdandao.com | Phone: +60 133093113

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal Patong Hill crash, Final push for Phuket Expo 2028, DSI raids in Phuket || June 19
Two feared dead as truck slams pickup on Patong Hill
Navy moves on protected forest abuse
Ayutthaya couple arrested in Phuket for B20mn Facebook scam
Tourists warned of robbers offering marijuana on the beach
UN says Russia still blocking aid to dam breach victims
Myanmar talks to go ahead
Volleyball in Asia offers promising sponsorship opportunities
TAT collaborates with designers to foster sustainable tourism trends
Phuket Governor pushes for Expo 2028 win in Paris
Man shot dead at Bang Wad Dam
Andaman Hotelier event returns to Phuket
Decision time for Phuket Expo 2028
El Niño likely to propel rice exports
Singapore: ‘Premature’ for any Asean talks with Myanmar

 

Phuket community
Two feared dead as truck slams pickup on Patong Hill

Cheap and greedy company owners take no actions and disregard safety standards, opting instead to en...(Read More)

Two feared dead as truck slams pickup on Patong Hill

The good'ol "brake failure" excuse has become such the norm that it is almost laughabl...(Read More)

Tourists warned of robbers offering marijuana on the beach

Who wants to see hordes of armed police men patrolling the beaches all day except for the same pers...(Read More)

Myanmar talks to go ahead

Thumbs up to Singapore for refusing to "re-engage" with Thailand's current military re...(Read More)

Phuket Governor pushes for Expo 2028 win in Paris

"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing,” We complai...(Read More)

Phuket Governor pushes for Expo 2028 win in Paris

Solar + Surfer. "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing...(Read More)

Navy moves on protected forest abuse

Wait...so the Navy wants to kick out illegal development in a protected area, so the Navy can build ...(Read More)

Myanmar talks to go ahead

As with Myanmar, Thailand went down a similar path when its dictatorship held fake elections. A &qu...(Read More)

Myanmar talks to go ahead

The military dictatorship took over Myanmar decades ago. A few years ago, the junta decided it would...(Read More)

Andaman Hotelier event returns to Phuket

Anyone knows why a Army General Major has to be present at a Andaman Hotelier event? Is the army hav...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Zonezi Properties
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
SALA
BahtSold
Open Kitchen Laguna
Laguna Phuket 2023

 