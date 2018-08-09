THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Weather warning remains in effect for Phuket, small boats banned from leaving shore

PHUKET: Despite patches of blue sky breaking through the clouds this morning, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued its 20th consecutive ‘Strong Wind Wave in South and Heavy Rain in upper Thailand’ weather warning.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 August 2018, 10:14AM

The Marine Dept has banned all small boats travelling to nearby islands, and Phi Phi Island, until next Wednesday (Aug 20). Image: via Phuket Tourist Police

The Marine Dept has banned all small boats travelling to nearby islands, and Phi Phi Island, until next Wednesday (Aug 20). Image: via Phuket Tourist Police

“Outbreaks of more rain, as well as isolated heavy downpour, will be expected over the country. People should beware of severe condition,” the warning noted.

Strong wind and waves are forecast (to reach) two to three meters high in the Andaman Sea, about two meters high in the upper Gulf and above three meters high in thundershower areas.

“All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore. People along the coast of the western South and the East should beware strong winds,” the warning said.

The TMD yesterday (Aug 8) issued a special weather warning specifically for the Andaman coast.

The warning was issued to remain in effect until next Wednesday (Aug 15).

Residents of Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun were warned to beware floods and landslides, and that waves along the coast would reach two to four metres tall.

In storm areas, waves were predicted to reach more than four metres tall.

The Marine Department yesterday banned all small boats from leaving shore.

All boats travelling to Phi Phi Island or to the nearby islands of boats to Koh Mai Thon, Koh Hei, Koh Lone or Koh Racha must be more than 12 metres long, the order stated.

“Any boats travelling to any other islands must exercise caution,” the warning read.

The notice was issued by Wiwat Chitchertwong, who is the Chief of the Marine Office in Ayutthaya but also currently serving as the Phuket Marine Chief.

 

 

