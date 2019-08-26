Weather warning just ‘regular’, but be aware says Phuket disaster chief

PHUKET: The Chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) has urged people to heed a weather warning issued by the national DDPM office and the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), but has noted that it is “just regular” advisory issued as a precaution.

weather

By The Phuket News

Monday 26 August 2019, 06:03PM

The Phuket Marine Office also issued its own weather warning. Image: Phuket Marine Office

The weather warning issued by Roongrawee Onket, Director of the TMD’s Southern Meteorological Center (west coast) located near Phuket International Airport, Image: TMD

“We need to issue such warnings just in case,” DDPM-Phuket Chief Prapan Kanprasang told The Phuket News today (Aug 26).

“The notice is mostly aimed at officials to make sure they are ready just in case they are needed urgently, but we need to warn people in risk areas, too,” he said.

The national DDPM office issued its warning of “a high possibility of flash floods due to continuous heavy rain” yesterday (Aug 25).

The DDPM-Phuket issued the warning locally yesterday, and re-issued the warning today.

The DDPM notice warns people in all Andaman provinces – Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, Satun – of heavy isolated rains and strong wind waves reaching up to three metres high from yesterday (Aug 25) through Saturday (Aug 31).

In thundershower areas, waves can reach even more than three meters high, the warning noted.

The warning follows Roongrawee Onket, Director of the TMD’s Southern Meteorological Center (west coast) located near Phuket International Airport, issuing a weather advisory yesterday – and re-issuing it today – as follows:

“The southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will intensify. People should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and water runoff.

“Provinces include Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, Satun, and other central and east provinces,” the advisory added.

“Additionally, people in Andaman coast provinces, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Thang, Satun, and eastern provinces, Chataburi and Trat, should also be aware of landslides,” said the announcement.

“Those who live or have businesses close to the beach should be careful and alert of the danger of wind waves.

“Boat operators are advised to exercise caution, and small boats are urged to refrain from going out to sea until the storm weather passes,” the warning noted.

People were urged to follow weather announcements by the TMD, and for more information to check the TMD website (click here) or call weather forecast hotline 1182.

Asked how serious boat operators should take the warning, after the Phuket Marine Office issued its own similar advisory, Mr Prapan said, “I think there will be hard rain and strong wind, but not too much to worry about.

“This notice was confirmed and distributed by the office of Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana as all officials have to warn people in their areas,” he said.

“Officials must be ready to respond to emergency situations at all times. That’s all,” he added.

Regardless, Mr Prapan also urged, “People should follow official weather reports regularly, and relevant officials must be aware of any alerts. All emergency local officials must be ready to take action 24 hours a day,” Mr Prapan said.

“If the emergency is too much for local officials to handle, they can always call me at 076-218409,” he added.