Weather warning issued for Phuket

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather warning of potential heavy rain heading for the south of Thailand including Phuket on Nov 4-6.

weatherSafety
By The Phuket News

Thursday 3 November 2022, 10:47PM

A weather warning for the south of Thailand was issued on Nov 3. Image: TMD

From Nov 4 to 6, the monsoon trough will intensify across the middle south. Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon and easterly wind prevails over the Gulf, southern Thailand and the Andaman sea with very to very heavy rains in the whole South,” said the notice signed by TMD Director-General Chomparee Chompurat.

The affected provinces are listed as follows:

  • Nov 4-5: Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Satun.
  • Nov 6: Phuket, Krabi, Trang, Satun, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat.

People should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash flood and water runoff,” the warning added.

The waves in the Gulf of Thailand are likely to reach one to two metres high. In thundershower areas, waves will be more than two meters high. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.

Nothing was said about the waves on the Andaman coast.

