Weather warning for Phuket remains in effect

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) this morning maintained its weather warning for Phuket and other areas along the Andaman Coast, warning of heavy rains and possible isolated flash floods in areas across Southern Thailand.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 10 November 2018, 02:50PM

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has re-issued its weather warning for Phuket and the Andaman coast. Photo: TMD

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has re-issued its weather warning for Phuket and the Andaman coast. Photo: TMD

The notice, re-issued at 5am and 11am today (Nov 10), warned of strong wind and waves with heavy rain over the South through to Sunday (Nov 11).

“The active low-pressure cell covers the Bay of Bengal, and the active northeast monsoon still prevails across the Gulf. Torrential downpours are forecast for Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket”, the warning said.

All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore. People along the coast should beware of inshore surges.

* Correction: Heavy rain over the South is forecast through to Nov 11, not July 11. The error is regretted.

 

 

Kurt | 13 November 2018 - 13:16:01 

Hardly any rain last few days, and almost no wind. Strange weather report. So, how are things going with the Phoenix lifting by the Singaporeans? The weather not disturbs them as TMD likes us to believe.

