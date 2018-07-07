PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) this morning maintained its weather warning for Phuket and other areas along the Andaman Coast, warning of heavy and possible isolated flash flooding in areas across Southern Thailand.

Saturday 7 July 2018, 09:49AM

The weather warning re-issued earlier today. Image: TMD

The notice, originally issued yesterday (July 6) and re-issued at 5am today, warned of strong wind and waves with heavy rain over the South through to next Thursday (July 12).

“The strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf leading to isolated heavy rain likely in the South. Flash flood is possible for the South where heavy rain occurs,” TMD Director-General Wanchai Sakudomchai noted in the warning.

“The strong wind waves 2-3 meters of waves are likely in the Andaman Sea and about two meters in the Gulf from Surat Thani passing north. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore. People along the coast should beware of inshore surges,” he added.

“Specifically, the Andaman Sea and Northern Gulf of Thailand has strong tidal waves*. In the Andaman Sea area the waves are 2-3 metres high and in the Northern Gulf of Thailand from Surat Thani province and further north has waves that are around 2 metres high.

“Any sea-related activities, especially the fishermen please be careful while out in the sea. Small size boats are advised to stay at shore. For people that live near the Eastern and South-western shoreline please be careful from the tidal waves (sic) that might hit the coast,” Mr Wanchai noted.

“The Southern part of Thailand will have heavy rain in certain part of the area. People who live around the area please be aware of any possible risks from the heavy rain that might lead to flash flooding.

“Due to the Monsoon from the South-West that has covered the Andaman Sea area and Southern part of Thailand as well as the Northern Gulf of Thailand is very strong.

“We advise that everyone keep up-to-date on this matter from the Meteorological Department by following the news from the website http://www.tmd.go.th or hotline 1182 for 24 hours,” the warning noted.

* A tidal wave is a regularly reoccurring shallow water wave caused by effects of the gravitational interactions between the Sun, Moon, and Earth on the ocean. The term "tidal wave" is often used to refer to tsunamis; however, this reference is incorrect as tsunamis have nothing to do with tides. (Source: NOAA)