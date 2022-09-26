Weather warning for Andaman coast

PHUKET: The Marine Department has issued a weather warning as the fallout from Typhoon Noru coupled with the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea is expected to intensify adverse weather in the region.

By The Phuket News

Monday 26 September 2022, 04:30PM

Heavy weather is expected to hit Phuket’s shores from Wednesday through Saturday (Sept 28 - Oct 1). Photo: Khao Phuket / file

Atirat Rattanaset, Deputy Minister of Transport, said that Typhoon Noru will make landfall in central Vietnam on Wednesday (Sept 28).

Typhoon Noru, known in the Philippines as Super Typhoon Karding, made landfall over Central Luzon in the Phillipines earlier today (Sept 26).

Winds reached up to 170km/h, causing flooding and power outages and forcing the evacuation of thousands of people, and left at least four rescuers dead.

Thailand is expected to be affected by the heavy weather from Wednesday through Saturday (Sept 28-Oct 1), with the typhoon deescalating to a depression and moving into Northeast Thailand by Wednesday, Mr Atirat said.

Nearly the entire country was expected to be affected by the fallout. The North and Northeastern regions, the Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the Eastern and Southern regions, are expected to experience heavy rainfall in many areas.

“Some heavy rains with strong winds may cause flash floods. especially in hillside areas near waterways and lowland areas during Sept 28 - Oct 1,” Mr Atirat said.

Wind waves in the Andaman Sea and upper the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach two to three metres high, and more than three metres in thunderstorm areas

Regional Harbor Offices 1-7 and Waterway Development and Maintenance Offices 1-8 across the country were ordered to prepare for the fallout.

Each office is to establish a centre for flood victims; prepare staff, vehicles, boats and rescue equipment to assist victims; organise emergency response officers at each centre and urge [sic] officers to prepare to provide assistance to people 24 hours a day

Operators of vessels less than 12 metres in length were advised against leaving shore, while operators of vessels longer than 12m “should exercise caution during this period”.

Vessel operators and Marine Department officers are to check the readiness of boats engines and equipment, and to ensure life-saving apparatus are readily available for use.

Passengers are required to wear life jackets at all times while on board, the warning read.

People were advised to monitor weather reports while the weather warning was in effect.