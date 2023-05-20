333 at the beach
Weather cannot stop fun at Phuket Local Taste fair

Weather cannot stop fun at Phuket Local Taste fair

PHUKET: Over 140 stalls with local Phuket delicacies and all-time favorite Thai dishes are open every day in Sapan Hin as part of the Phuket Local Taste Fair, which is running in Phuket until next Sunday (May 28).

tourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 21 May 2023, 04:56PM

Phuket Local Taste fair is underway in Saphan Hin from May 19-28. Photo: PPAO

Phuket Local Taste fair is underway in Saphan Hin from May 19-28. Photo: PPAO

Phuket Local Taste fair is underway in Saphan Hin from May 19-28. Photo: PPAO

Phuket Local Taste fair is underway in Saphan Hin from May 19-28. Photo: PPAO

Phuket Local Taste fair is underway in Saphan Hin from May 19-28. Photo: PPAO

Phuket Local Taste fair is underway in Saphan Hin from May 19-28. Photo: PPAO

Phuket Local Taste fair is underway in Saphan Hin from May 19-28. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Local Taste fair is underway in Saphan Hin from May 19-28. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Local Taste fair is underway in Saphan Hin from May 19-28. Photo: PPAO

Phuket Local Taste fair is underway in Saphan Hin from May 19-28. Photo: PPAO

Phuket Local Taste fair is underway in Saphan Hin from May 19-28. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Local Taste fair is underway in Saphan Hin from May 19-28. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Local Taste fair is underway in Saphan Hin from May 19-28. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Local Taste fair is underway in Saphan Hin from May 19-28. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Local Taste fair is underway in Saphan Hin from May 19-28. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Local Taste fair is underway in Saphan Hin from May 19-28. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Local Taste fair is underway in Saphan Hin from May 19-28. Photo: Patong Municipality

Phuket Local Taste fair is underway in Saphan Hin from May 19-28. Photo: Patong Municipality

Phuket Local Taste fair is underway in Saphan Hin from May 19-28. Photo: Patong Municipality

Phuket Local Taste fair is underway in Saphan Hin from May 19-28. Photo: Patong Municipality

The food festival in Sapan Hin started on Friday (May 19) with Governor Narong Wonciew presiding over the opening ceremony at 7pm. Other guests of honor included Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas, Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization (PPAO) Deputy President Tiwat Seedokbuab, Assistant Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Culture Thinat Sombatsiri, and representatives of other government agencies.

On offer for visitors every evening are hundreds of local Phuket dishes, as well as other treats loved by both Thai fair-goers and foreigners. Over 140 street stalls work for the guests, be it sun or rain.

The entertainment program includes a youth cooking competition, demonstrations of local community products, and various music and dance performances on stage.

The Phuket Local Taste Fair runs in Sapan Hin from 4pm through 10pm every day. Phuket residents from all walks of life and tourists are welcome.

