Weapons find sparks new unrest fears

BANGKOK: Police are on high alert after a cache of weapons and ammunition found on Tuesday (June 23) in Tak’s Mae Sot district were suspected of being part of a plot to stir up political unrest.


By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 24 June 2020, 08:52AM

Soldiers display weapons and ammunition found at a home in Tak’s Mae Sot district on Tuesday. The weapons are suspected to be part of a plot to stir up political unrest. Photo: Royal Thai Police

Citing intelligence information, national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda said it was likely the firearms were intended for use in a fresh round of political chaos and that police were expanding their investigation, reports the Bangkok Post.

Two machine guns, four M16 rifles, three M79 grenade launchers, 13 AK assault rifles and 10 small rifles and ammunition were among items seized by troops and border patrol police in a joint raid on a house in tambon Mae Tao.

Two people were arrested and taken to the 4th Infantry Regiment’s Task Force for questioning. Naresuan Task Force commander Maj Gen Ukrit Nutkhamhaeng and Border Patrol Police Region 3 chief Pol Maj Gen Noppol Chatiwong travelled to Tak to examine the firearms.

“We’re still investigating the motive. But according to intelligence information, the weapons could be linked to political elements looking to engineer unrest,” Pol Gen Chakthip said.

He said he has instructed police across the country, especially those in “high-risk provinces” to step up security for activities marking the 88th anniversary of the 1932 revolution today (June 24).

The revolution led by a group of military officers and civilians under the "Khana Ratsadon" banner culminated in the abolition of absolute monarchy in favour of a constitutional one.

The authorities believe about 300 government opponents will gather at the Skywalk in central Bangkok’s Pathumwan district today to mark the event.

The gathering is expected to take place despite the emergency decree, declared to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, banning large crowds.

Deputy police spokesman Pol Col Kissana Phattanacharoen, said it is believed the seized weapons were intended to create havoc and the discovery comes amid intelligence reports about suspicious activities being planned by a certain group of people.

He said police are investigating to determine what political connections the group has.

Col Kissana also said security was being beefed up for today’s activities to mark the 1932 revolution.

Measures include the setting up of checkpoints around venues where commemorative events are to take place.

He said police in 10 provinces, including Khon Kaen, Phrae, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ayutthaya and Chiang Mai have been put on high alert regarding political activities today.

The police spokesman urged organisers of such events and their participants to heed the law and the emergency decree which is still in effect.

According to Col Kissana, violators of the decree’s ban on large gatherings are subject to a two-year jail term and/or a fine of B40,000.



Phuket community
Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

As a singer, perhaps someone could tell me how I would use a microphone with a faceshield on. You ma...(Read More)

Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

In my merchant marine days, I was told in 3rd world country's only drink beer direct from bottle...(Read More)

Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

55555. Tesco, Ban and beyond, Home pro to mention but a few cannot even work the temperature machine...(Read More)

Phuket Passport Office to move to Central Festival

My bad, I confused Thai passport office with Thai immigration. I will now go back two spaces , and ...(Read More)

Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

23. people have to feed stray dogs with gloves and clean their excrement......(Read More)

Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

I have to applaud this man for his stance against those crazy rules. I'm affected by similar rul...(Read More)

Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

.. Farangs are strictly forbidden from entering the Banglaroad...(Read More)

Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

Khun Weerawit blames the "quality of thinking" of the people making the rules; I think thi...(Read More)

Phuket Passport Office to move to Central Festival

No more spying for you 007 if you can't even get the purpose of a drive thru right. Your Licence...(Read More)

Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

Lol lol lol. Stupidity on an unbelievable scale. E.g. only glasses. No bottles. But staff will handl...(Read More)

 

