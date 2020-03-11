Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Weak Spurs exposed as Leipzig cruise into Champions League quarters

Weak Spurs exposed as Leipzig cruise into Champions League quarters

FOOTBALL: Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli questioned his side’s mental strength after RB Leipzig cruised to a 3-0 win yesterday (Mar 10) to progress 4-0 on aggregate to the quarter-finals for the first time.

Football
By AFP

Wednesday 11 March 2020, 09:03AM

SLOW LLORIS: Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was at fault for Leipzig’s opening two goals. Photo: AFP

SLOW LLORIS: Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was at fault for Leipzig’s opening two goals. Photo: AFP

Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer struck twice in the first 21 minutes before substitute Emil Forsberg added the third late on with his first touch.

“We were second to a lot of balls. To concede them goals shows our mentality wasn’t strong enough,” said Alli.

“We had to show maturity and fight and we didn’t do that and we were punished.”

Unlike many fixtures across Europe this week, there were no restrictions on supporters attending due to the spread of coronavirus and the Leipzig fans were able to enjoy a nerve-free evening.

Spurs travelled to eastern Germany shorn of striking options without the injured Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn.

However, it was at the other end that they buckled inside the opening quarter of the game as two errors from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris turned a tough task into an impossible one.

Leipzig took just 10 minutes to open the scoring when Lloris did not get a strong enough right hand to stop Sabitzer’s strike from outside the box finding the bottom corner.

Timo Werner then fired home from close range only to be denied by the offside flag as Leipzig opened up the Tottenham defence at will.

And the visitors did not learn their lesson as Sabitzer met Angelino’s cross with a powerful header, but Lloris should still have done better to keep the ball out at his near post.

Tottenham have now failed to win their last six games in all competitions - the longest winless streak of Jose Mourinho’s managerial career.

UWC Thailand

And the Portuguese again blamed that run on his lack of options due to an injury list that also includes Moussa Sissoko, Davinson Sanchez and Ben Davies.

“People can say excuses but I’m pretty sure it is bad for anyone,” said Mourinho. “I don’t think anyone would resist to such a situation.”

Spurs produced a remarkable fightback from 3-0 down on aggregate away at Ajax in last season’s semi-finals to make the final for the first time in the club’s history thanks to Lucas Moura’s hat-trick.

But in keeping with their collapse since that night in Amsterdam last May, Mourinho’s men lacked the quality and belief needed to reproduce that thrilling fightback.

Forsberg took just 32 seconds after replacing Sabitzer to fire the third goal into the far corner three minutes from time.

“It’s a great moment for the history of the club, for me as a manager, and for my young team,” said Leipzig’s 32-year-old coach Julian Nagelsmann.

“It’s totally deserved we go to the next round. We were the better team, scored four goals, conceded none, so we are very happy.”

Tottenham’s season now hinges on refinding their domestic form if they are not to miss out on the Champions League next season for the first time in five years.

Spurs are eighth in the Premier League, seven points adrift of the top four, and in desperate need for Mourinho to exact revenge on Manchester United for his sacking last season when the Red Devils visit north London on Sunday (Mar 15).

“We know this hasn’t been a good season but we can’t hide,” added Alli. “Confidence is gone at the minute but we have a big game at the weekend and we have to pick ourselves up and go again.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man City v Arsenal off as coronavirus hits Premier League
Ferrari wants to put ‘smiles on faces’ as Italy locks down
Asian World Cup qualifiers postponed over coronavirus
Solskjaer feels fans’ love as Man Utd complete derby double over Man City
Virus forces Bahrain to hold Formula 1 GP without spectators
Dominant Australia crush India to win fifth T20 World Cup
Lebanon shatter Thais’ Group 1 dream
Rapinoe adjusting to life in the spotlight
Tuilagi wants fast start from England against Wales in Six Nations
Phuket Sailor’s Regatta scheduled to go ahead
Watford’s mountain man who came in from the cold
SAT announces plans to counter COVID-19
Mixed bag for Phuket fighters at AMMA meet
Asian World Cup qualifiers face postponement over virus: FIFA
Mane expects Liverpool to end unexpected slump

 

Phuket community
Emergency water distribution points set up in hard-hit area of Phuket Town

How is it possible that the richest thai province, Phuket, remain in a 3e world country stage when i...(Read More)

Emergency water distribution points set up in hard-hit area of Phuket Town

These supplies "might" hold the given amount of water, but just how much is usable? And it...(Read More)

Thais told to sit tight in Italy

For Thailand the best is to let Thai in heavenly effected coronavirus countries, like Korea, Italy a...(Read More)

Medical certificate required for travellers from risk areas as COVID-19 measures ramped up

Coming up with 'protective measures' as a Government, measures that are not protective at al...(Read More)

Srisoonthorn residents rally against quarantine zone

yet another screw up by this bungling idiot...(Read More)

Police hunt for firestarter after Kamala hills trash fire flares up

Mr. K. please dont write such stupid comments....(Read More)

CP Group splashes B332bn to buy Tesco Thailand, Malaysia ops

What we are all “waiting for” Kurt is for YOU to leave Thailand, lol. ...(Read More)

Police hunt for firestarter after Kamala hills trash fire flares up

Yes Kurt, I’ve always thought that Thai people are too polite. They should stop it immediately, a...(Read More)

Medical certificate required for travellers from risk areas as COVID-19 measures ramped up

You need a health certificate now if you come from Italy wanting to enter Austria.Must be according ...(Read More)

Police hunt for firestarter after Kamala hills trash fire flares up

Looks like the censors are back and active at PN...arbitrary as it may be. Let Jor go off on his rac...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Singha
Diamond Resort Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
The LifeCo Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thanyapura Health 360
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 