THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

We will top the group, says Thai football coach

FOOTBALL: Thailand coach Milovan Rajevac faces a race against time to help his men reach their peak fitness levels before their key 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup Group B battle with Singapore on Sunday (Nov 25).

Football
By Bangkok Post

Friday 23 November 2018, 09:42AM

Sanrawat Dechmitr is hoping for a big turnout for Thailand’s last Suzuki Cup Group B game with Singapore on Sunday (Nov 25). Photo: Bangkok Post

Sanrawat Dechmitr is hoping for a big turnout for Thailand’s last Suzuki Cup Group B game with Singapore on Sunday (Nov 25). Photo: Bangkok Post

The War Elephants conceded a late equaliser to share the spoils with the Philippines in their third and penultimate group stage game after Supachai Chaided had put them ahead soon after the break on Wednesday night (Nov 21).

Thailand, seeking a hat-trick of the Southeast Asian football championship titles, now need to avoid a loss to former winners Singapore in their last round-robin phase match at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium.

The Azkals are away against already-eliminated Indonesia in Jakarta, also on Sunday.

The race for the two semi-final spots is down to three teams with Thailand, the Philippines and Singapore all in contention heading into the final day of the group stage.

With Thailand and the Philippines at seven points and Singapore at six, a draw for the top two teams will be enough to send them through to the next round.

“Our primary target is to be the top of the group,” said Rajevac. “We are positive about this and we can do this at home when we play Singapore.”

The Serbian coach claimed that the 1-1 draw against the Sven-Goran Eriksson-trained Azkals at the wet and slick Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City was a fair result.

“I think we were controlling the match and we were very unlucky in that situation [conceding] the goal,” said Rajevac. “It was very tough match as I expected. It was a competitive match. It was a very good set-up by Mr Eriksson and I think the result is realistic.”

Rajevac added that their focus is now on rest and recovery as they look ahead to the duel with Singapore, who last lifted the title in 2012 at the expense of the Thais.

“There’s a match every four days and we're trying to recover the team and rest them properly,” said Rajevac.

QSI International School Phuket

“It was a tiring game for the players. We’ll have to check on their fitness again when we get back to Thailand.

“We will try to bring back their fitness as quickly as possible before the game with Singapore. Our target is still the same. We have to do our best.”

Eriksson said the home side were the better team, adding, “We need to continue to play like this and if we can confirm our place in the semi-finals, that will be good for the future of the team.

“I think we played well throughout the match and for me we were the better team as we created more opportunities. We could have won it but I’m very happy with the performance of the team. I think they did well against a very good side.”

Meanwhile Thailand playmaker Sanrawat Dechmitr said, “The situation of the team is still OK. I am hoping that for the game in Bangkok, the Thai fans will come and support us as we try to reach the semi-finals.”

Supachai said, “I will try to do better in the future games as I wasn’t able to help the team much in the first half.

“The game with Singapore is an important one. I think we have more potential than the Singapore team plus we will be playing at our home ground. I am confident we’ll qualify for the semi-finals.”

 

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Mark Hughes sacked as Southampton manager
Thailand ready to end Bukit Jalil jinx
Thailand beat Singapore to advance in Suzuki Cup
Rajevac eyes good result
Leicester City players, staff in Bangkok to pay respects to Vichai
BISP Cruzeiro Football Academy compete in the 2018 Borneo Cup
Vichai’s body returns home for final farewell
Vichai’s son vows to continue family mission
Mahrez dedicates Wembley winner to tragic Leicester owner
‘He made us champions’: Leicester fans honour Vichai
Signed up abroad
Cruzeiro Soccer Schools to host its first futsal league at BISP
Birds fly out for AFL final
British divers rescued Thai adults before saving ‘Wild Boars’: report
Thailand football coach Rajevac on the lookout for new skipper

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Go Air
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Dream Beach Club
777 Beach Condo
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
Harvey Law Corporation
China International Boat Show 2019
ZUMA Restaurant

 