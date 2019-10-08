'We will miss Chanathip,' says Nishino

FOOTBALL: Thailand coach Akira Nishino on Monday (October 7) called up True Bangkok United striker Chananan Pombupha to replace Chanathip Songkrasin in the national team, but added that it would be "very difficult" for anyone to fill in for the injured star playmaker.

Thailand striker Chananan Pombupha. Photo: Bangkok Post

The War Elephants are scheduled play a warm-up game with Congo on Thursday at BG Prathum Stadium before taking on the UAE in their third 2022 World Cup Asian zone qualifier five days later at Thammasat Stadium.

Consadole Sapporo's Chanathip has been allowed to pull out of the team after he sustained muscular sprains before a J-League match on Friday night (October 4). He has been advised a two-week rest.

Chananan was in the 23-man squad for Thailand's first two qualifying games with Vietnam and Indonesia but was left out of the team for the UAE game.

"It's very difficult to replace a player like Chanathip and we will miss him for sure in the match against the UAE," admitted Nishino.

"We have many attacking players in the team like Teerasil Dangda, Supachok Sarachat and Ekanit Panya who can undertake different roles."

Supachok missed Thailand's first training session because of injury, but confirmed that he would stay with the team.

"I am not 100 percent yet but my injury is getting better. I am hoping to join full training within a few days," added Supcahok.

Meanwhile, the last set of players joined the national team's training camp yesterday (October 7).

They are Theerathon Bunmathan of Yokohama F Marinos, Kawin Thamsatchanan from OH Leuven in Belgium, three players from Chiang Rai United - Phitiwat Sukjitthummakul, Ekanit Panya and Siwakorn Tiatrakul - and Chanathip's replacement Chananan.