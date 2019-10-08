Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

'We will miss Chanathip,' says Nishino

'We will miss Chanathip,' says Nishino

FOOTBALL: Thailand coach Akira Nishino on Monday (October 7) called up True Bangkok United striker Chananan Pombupha to replace Chanathip Songkrasin in the national team, but added that it would be "very difficult" for anyone to fill in for the injured star playmaker.

Football
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 8 October 2019, 09:18AM

Thailand striker Chananan Pombupha. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thailand striker Chananan Pombupha. Photo: Bangkok Post

The War Elephants are scheduled play a warm-up game with Congo on Thursday at BG Prathum Stadium before taking on the UAE in their third 2022 World Cup Asian zone qualifier five days later at Thammasat Stadium.

Consadole Sapporo's Chanathip has been allowed to pull out of the team after he sustained muscular sprains before a J-League match on Friday night (October 4). He has been advised a two-week rest.

Chananan was in the 23-man squad for Thailand's first two qualifying games with Vietnam and Indonesia but was left out of the team for the UAE game.

"It's very difficult to replace a player like Chanathip and we will miss him for sure in the match against the UAE," admitted Nishino.

"We have many attacking players in the team like Teerasil Dangda, Supachok Sarachat and Ekanit Panya who can undertake different roles."

Laguna Golf Phuket

Supachok missed Thailand's first training session because of injury, but confirmed that he would stay with the team.

"I am not 100 percent yet but my injury is getting better. I am hoping to join full training within a few days," added Supcahok.

Meanwhile, the last set of players joined the national team's training camp yesterday (October 7).

They are Theerathon Bunmathan of Yokohama F Marinos, Kawin Thamsatchanan from OH Leuven in Belgium, three players from Chiang Rai United - Phitiwat Sukjitthummakul, Ekanit Panya and Siwakorn Tiatrakul - and Chanathip's replacement Chananan.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

NBA chief backs 'free expression' after Hong Kong tweet furore
Man City shocked by Wolves, Man Utd beaten again at Newcastle
Marquez seals sixth title in Buri Ram
'Lucky' Marquez aims to race after crash at Thailand MotoGP practice
Schmidt says Ireland 'got what they needed' with Russia win
Phuket kicks off new Faldo Series Thailand trilogy
Ferrari trapped in team orders turmoil after Russian ructions
'Grow and build' - All Blacks learn lessons from Canada thrashing
Salah saves Liverpool after incredible Salzburg comeback, Suarez downs Inter
Salazar makes brutal 40-year run from legend to disgrace
I'm not the new Bolt I am me, says 200m champion Lyles
Pochettino tells Spurs to stay together after Bayern humiliation
Scotland 'still in' Rugby World Cup says Townsend after Samoa success
California governor moves to allow college athletes to be paid
Solskjaer demands more clinical Man Utd after Arsenal snatch draw

 

Phuket community
Park rescuing 2 jumbos after 6 fall from waterfall

Fake News? According International news agencies are drone images showing that not 6 but 11 eleph...(Read More)

Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent over long weekend

Alcohol ban to mark the END of lent... Celebrating the end of fast with... a fast?...(Read More)

Chinese woman, 60, struck down by motorbike on busy Wiset Rd

Chinese do not seem to realize that we drive on the left in Thailand...(Read More)

Unleashed: What are the most aggressive dog breeds?

Yeah, just like if you're shot by a tiny little gun you've got a better chance of survival t...(Read More)

Electricity outage to hit Patong

Thailand 4.0 I'm no expert, but if they're installing new high voltage lines why don'...(Read More)

Phuket launches initiative to become smarter and safer

Every comment below is correct. In reality, the primary purpose of all these "smart projects&qu...(Read More)

Scaling the high-income ladder

At this moment nothing supports the crystal ball looking of the prime minister. Thailand had high de...(Read More)

Three men escape serious injuries as car hits streetlamp, flips on bypass road

Pascal, it was a type error. Should read: "Were there police officers in that car?" Furthe...(Read More)

Testing Faith: Phuket Vegetarian Festival facing fall in tourism appeal

When do Phuket, Thailand, the World will hear about the outcome of the Phoenix disaster investigatio...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Phuket Vegetarian Festival, a battle for spiritual authenticity

65% occupancy.... like most figures probably exaggerated, as for the festival, like so many in Thail...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique