The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

‘We Walk’ for democracy reaches destination, more walks to come

KHON KAEN: After a rough start and 800,000 steps, “We Walk” activists arrived at their destination in Khon Kaen on Friday, declaring it a success and with more walking protests to come.

Bangkok Post

Saturday 17 February 2018, 07:42AM

About 200 marchers converged on the city centre along four routes leading to the landmark Democracy Monument in Muang district, a replica of the original monument in Bangkok symbolising democracy, sending a strong message.

Their arrival in Khon Kaen was the start of a quest for freedom by the people, the People Go Network Forum said in a statement issued to mark the conclusion of the walk.

"Our hope was to reach Khon Kaen to mark a new beginning for the people … a beginning of our walk for freedom. We hope to see a ‘Phahon Yothin Walk’, ‘Phetkasem Walk and 'Ratchadamoen Walk' to freedom and towards democracy that enshrines ordinary people as the true owners of our country," it said.

"Today after walking 800,000 steps, here at Khon Kaen Democracy Monument Road, we mark a new beginning in history when we take the 800,001st step together towards a future where Democracy = The People."

The walkers set from Thammasat University Rangsit campus in Pathum Thani on Jan 20, going along Phahon Yothin road and then the Mittraphab highway through Saraburi and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces.

It was a rough start for the marchers as security authorities tried to stop their gathering, prompting them to seek protection from the Administrative Court, which ordered they be allowed to keep walking.

Their arrival at their final destination was no smoother. Khon Kaen University was not allowing them to hold any activities there. The organisers were negotiating with the university for access to the campus.

"We praised Thammasat University for allowing us to use Rangsit campus for the people and for an academic forum. We hope Khon Kaen University will make the same decision," coordinator Saengsiri Trimankkha said on the network's Facebook account.

They have reserved Wat Pa Adulyaram in Muang district as a place to organise activities.

QSI International School Phuket

"We Walk" members at Democracy Monument in Khon Kaen's Muang district.

People Go Network was formed by civic groups in 2016 out of frustration over the government to solve social, environmental and political problems faced by people including democracy.

The main goal is to move towards democracy, the constitution, and the rights and freedom of people, she told reporters.

"We have used all channels to communicate with the government. But we have not seen the end results," she added.

Key issues highlighted by the group include better welfare, better living for farmers, better protection of natural resources, and freedom and rights of people.

See the original story here.

 

 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Gov urges stricter enforcement of tourist bus safety measures

Maybe if the traffic police actually did something and drivers got serious punishment along with the bus owners things might change but alas, all talk...(Read More)

Officials refuse to act on vendor motorbikes on Phuket beach

There is no law and order in Thailand, except for Farangs, Thais can do whatever they want...(Read More)

Thai female, Chinese tourists injured in Patong Hill bus crash

I think somebody needs to get Las Vegas involved in starting to take bets on when the next tourist fatality will happen at the hands of another incomp...(Read More)

Warrant threat for Premchai if he skips court

Italian Thai posted profits in excess of 50 000 million THB in 2016 so i don't think he's going to miss 150 000THB......(Read More)

Officials refuse to act on vendor motorbikes on Phuket beach

"...Mr Nopporn babbled...." hahaha LOL. Thai style 'village mentality' at its best. When a bureaucrat doesn't want to do some...(Read More)

Phuket officials confirm new medical certificates required for driving licences

Do we also need to be tested for Cyphylis, like with our work permits? Or maybe Leperousy this time? Oh wait this includes locals too, so I guess no n...(Read More)

Officials refuse to act on vendor motorbikes on Phuket beach

So, going to Provincial Hall to file 4 complains --1 About the Kamala Police for not enforcing the law --2 About Orbor Tor officials failing to perf...(Read More)

Ex-police chief quizzed by DSI about B300mn loan

Ummm...yeah, just a simple 300-million baht loan (a bit under 10 Million USD), from my good friends at the human trafficking/prostitution club. This g...(Read More)

Tour bus driver falls asleep, dies after crashing into power pole off Phuket

We are in Chinese New Year and a lot of drivers are working overtime to make extra money. A log-book and data recording should be be compulsory per ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.