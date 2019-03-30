GOLF: The Blue Horizon World Corporate Golf Challenge Thailand welcomes Monroe Consulting Group as Bronze sponsor for 2019.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 31 March 2019, 11:00AM

New WCGC Bronze sponsor, Monroe Consulting Group.

Chris Watson, MD of Fore Management Group commented, “We are proud to have a company of Monroe’s stature join this year’s event as Bronze sponsor.” He went on to say, “With Monroe Consulting Group being a recruitment company for executive positions, they are a great fit for this event where all golfers have to be of high management level in their respective company to take part.”

John Tolmie, Managing Director of Monroe Consulting Group, said, “The Blue Horizon World Corporate Golf Challenge Thailand is one of the brilliant golf events that we are excited to participate in. We are thrilled to be a lead partner for this event and it really serves to consolidate Monroe’s association with golf. Qualifying matches are played at some of the finest courses across the country and Monroe is a prominent force in every host destination. The whole event has been a huge success and all players have thoroughly enjoyed the event. We look forward to doing this again with you. Thanks again for a wonderful time.”

The Blue Horizon WCGC Thailand is now over half way from its series of five qualifiers with over 250 golfers having taken part from all of Thailand. By the end of the eight qualifiers there would have been over 400 golfers taking part in the event.

The Thailand final takes place on April 27 and will have roughly 20 pairs take part, fighting for there place on the plane to Portugal to defend Thailand’s World Final Crown.