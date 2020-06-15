Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

WBC fund comes to Thai fighters’ rescue

WBC fund comes to Thai fighters’ rescue

BOXING: The World Boxing Council team in Thailand has offered a helping hand to those in need during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with professional boxers receiving assistance from the WBC COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Boxing
By Bangkok Post

Monday 15 June 2020, 12:45PM

Officials and boxers pose at a WBC event to give funds in Bangkok at the weekend. Photo: PR

Officials and boxers pose at a WBC event to give funds in Bangkok at the weekend. Photo: PR

The usage of the funds is specifically directed for essential food items for the boxers and their families.

The WBC has created an extension of the Jose Sulaiman Boxers Fund by creating the WBC COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The WBC’s establishment of its COVID-19 Relief Fund is the result of its work with Nevada Community Foundation, which administers the WBC Jose Sulaiman Boxers Fund.

The COVID-19 Relief Fund is available to provide both active and retired boxers and their families with much-needed food and supplies during the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking at a ceremony to give away funds in Bangkok at the weekend, WBC vice-president Kovid Bhakdibhumi stated that he was proud of the ongoing positive role the organisation was playing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This kind gesture offers people in the boxing industry a helping hand with essential items until boxing can resume under safe conditions,” said Pol Gen Kovid.

Mitsu Tiansin Motors

Meanwhile, a heavyweight bout between British boxers Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury should not be televised if an alleged gangland figure is involved, Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said.

WBC champion Fury and WBA, IBF and WBO title-holder Joshua and Fury have reached an in-principle two-fight deal to determine the undisputed heavyweight champion in 2021.

But Varadkar said the apparent involvement of Irish citizen Daniel Kinahan in brokering the fight meant broadcasters should step back from airing the contest.

Kinahan was described in parliament last week as “a very senior figure in organised crime on a global scale”.

“I think it would be entirely appropriate for sporting organisations and media organisations to have nothing to do with this,” he said.

“I wouldn’t like to see them giving it any attention at all given the circumstances,” added the Irish prime minister.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

AFF confirms schedule for major events
Schauffele seizes one-shot lead in PGA Tour return at Colonial
Two-thirds of sponsors unsure about 2021 Olympics: poll
Singapore, Japan, Azerbaijan grands prix axed due to virus
King’s Cup postponed to next year
The Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon 2020 is going VIRTUAL this weekend
Two BISP swimmers heading to the USA’s sunshine state
Why Physical Literacy is so important for children
Aussie Rules, Australia’s favourite sport, bounces back
Hearing opens as Man City appeal two-year European ban
Windies’ arrival in England a boost for cricket
UFC superstar Conor McGregor announces retirement
Thailand’s schedule for World Cup qualifiers confirmed
Asian Tour to restart in September after six-month gap
NBA legend Jordan donating $100 million to social justice groups

 

Phuket community
Foreigners to be allowed in, ’Travel bubbles’ tipped for approval

Tommy...that is exactly what it is...why even business people should come to LOS under this circumst...(Read More)

Foreigners to be allowed in, ’Travel bubbles’ tipped for approval

After almost 30 years of living and working in Thailand, I'm finally to the point where I regret...(Read More)

Foreigners to be allowed in, ’Travel bubbles’ tipped for approval

Yep, international tourists are going to rush to Thailand, firstly they'll have to be screened (...(Read More)

‘Keep foreign tourists out’ says poll

"I'm not sure Thailand deserves quality tourists...." And I am sure they don't de...(Read More)

‘Keep foreign tourists out’ says poll

Thorfinger...Kazakhstan, UAE or Malaysia, whatever is available first....and yes, a lot business on ...(Read More)

Foreigners to be allowed in, ’Travel bubbles’ tipped for approval

Good news. Scheduled Flights in means flights scheduled flights out. That is the only thing I am loo...(Read More)

Alro readying to repossess forest land, rent it back to businesses

"Around 300 resorts in Phuket"... Allowed to operate for many years. Trisara, Pullman, and...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

LALALA exactly so is it, and with the help from the media always helping and supporting criminal gov...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

Kurt because it is flu. only a new mutadet flu virus and this is not a killer virus. alone in german...(Read More)

‘Keep foreign tourists out’ says poll

Phuket chamber of commerce will surely like it...LOL...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 