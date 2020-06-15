WBC fund comes to Thai fighters’ rescue

BOXING: The World Boxing Council team in Thailand has offered a helping hand to those in need during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with professional boxers receiving assistance from the WBC COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Monday 15 June 2020, 12:45PM

Officials and boxers pose at a WBC event to give funds in Bangkok at the weekend. Photo: PR

The usage of the funds is specifically directed for essential food items for the boxers and their families.

The WBC has created an extension of the Jose Sulaiman Boxers Fund by creating the WBC COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The WBC’s establishment of its COVID-19 Relief Fund is the result of its work with Nevada Community Foundation, which administers the WBC Jose Sulaiman Boxers Fund.

The COVID-19 Relief Fund is available to provide both active and retired boxers and their families with much-needed food and supplies during the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking at a ceremony to give away funds in Bangkok at the weekend, WBC vice-president Kovid Bhakdibhumi stated that he was proud of the ongoing positive role the organisation was playing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This kind gesture offers people in the boxing industry a helping hand with essential items until boxing can resume under safe conditions,” said Pol Gen Kovid.

Meanwhile, a heavyweight bout between British boxers Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury should not be televised if an alleged gangland figure is involved, Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said.

WBC champion Fury and WBA, IBF and WBO title-holder Joshua and Fury have reached an in-principle two-fight deal to determine the undisputed heavyweight champion in 2021.

But Varadkar said the apparent involvement of Irish citizen Daniel Kinahan in brokering the fight meant broadcasters should step back from airing the contest.

Kinahan was described in parliament last week as “a very senior figure in organised crime on a global scale”.

“I think it would be entirely appropriate for sporting organisations and media organisations to have nothing to do with this,” he said.

“I wouldn’t like to see them giving it any attention at all given the circumstances,” added the Irish prime minister.