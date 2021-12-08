WBA Minimumweight clash set for Saphan Hin

BOXING: A WBA boxing match between Thailand’s Knockout CP Freshmart and Robert Paradero of the Philippines is the centre piece of an event being organised between Dec 14-17 to help boost tourism and assist local residents with their living costs.

Boxing

By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 December 2021, 09:00AM

Defending WBA Minimumweight champion Knockout CP Freshmart (centre left with belt) at the press conference announcing the fight last Thursday (Dec 2). Photo: PR Phuket

The “CPF Boxing Battle” will take place at a temporary boxing arena constructed at Saphan Hin Park on Dec 14 and will also be broadcast live on channel Tru4U between 6-8pm. All health and safety measures relating to COVID-19 will be in strict effect at the venue, officials confirmed.

Knockout CP Freshmart, real name Thammanoon Niyomtrong, is a former Muay Thai fighter who has held the WBA (Super) Minimumweight title since 2016.

His most recent fight saw him win by a third-round technical knockout against Pongsaklek Sithdabnij on Oct 5, at the Chang Arena in Buriram.

Knockout’s record stands at 22 wins from 22 fights with no losses.

The 31-year-old Thai will defend his WBA title in a 12-round bout against the 25-year-old Filipino Paradero who has a professional record of 18 fights and no losses.

The match was announced at a press conference last Thursday (Dec 2) at the Royal Phuket City Hotel.

Present at the press conference were Amnuay Pinsuwan, Deputy Governor of Phuket, Chao Rueangsawat, Assistant Managing Director of CPF Trading Company Limited, Damrong Chaisena, Director of the Phuket Provincial Sports Office, Thammawat Wongcharoenyot , President of the Phuket Sports Association, Wirat Wachirarattanawong, Phuket Provincial Commerce Officer. Additionally there were official representatives from the Mayor of Phuket’s office the President of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to the boxing match, the 3-day event will also provide opportunity for local residents to purchase goods at a reduced rate, a gesture made by Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF) to help the burden of current living costs which have been impaced so heavily by the COVD-19 pandemic and subsequent fallout.

“CPF will bring products to the venue at Saphan Hin Park to sell at a special price to help people affected by COVID,” commented Chao Rueangsawat.

“The boxing bout is an extra attraction which we expect will be especially popular with fans of the sport,” he added.

Deputy Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan added, “This event is designed to help local residents reduce their cost of living by being able to access cheaper products.

“It is also a great way to promote tourism in line with Phuket’s vision of being a ‘Sports City’ which we hope will attract people to the island.

“We warmly encourage people to travel to Phuket to attend the fight and also have the opportunity to purchase inexpensive products at this event,” Mr Amnuay concluded.