Ways Your Enterprise Can Take Advantage of Bitcoin

Bitcoin offers robust opportunities for businesses to increase profitability and improve performance. Here’s how enterprises can leverage Bitcoin.



By In Conjunction

Monday 18 April 2022, 08:38AM

Bitcoin is the most prominent cryptocurrency, accepted by merchants worldwide. Several multi-global corporations and medium to small businesses have already integrated crypto into their payment systems, allowing their customers to pay for goods and services with Bitcoin. Many enterprises are also investing in Bitcoin to diversify wealth and safeguard their assets from inflation. The following article discusses how your business can take advantage of Bitcoin.

Increase Exposure

Bitcoin is a seamless and convenient way to pay for goods and services. Bitcoin’s ease of access and usage has inspired an emerging global market of businesses and individuals willing to use crypto to transact. Thus, accepting Bitcoin in your business would give you the best exposure to that clientele. Bitcoin is a decentralized currency that will enable you to transact with other companies and individuals worldwide. It will boost your business’ online and offline reputation, attracting massive customer traffic to your store over time.

Simplify Cross-border Transactions

Processing international payments in fiat currencies remain subject to various restrictions. For instance, government agencies and banks usually limit the funds that businesses can transact across their borders. Besides, governments also regulate the particular investments and countries where their companies can invest. That impacts capital flows and investments severely.

Bitcoin enables businesses to bypass all the above restrictions because it doesn’t tie to any government or central authority. Bitcoin transactions happen on the blockchain and don’t require intermediaries. Thus, you do not need a bank or money processor to send, receive or spend Bitcoin. You can process Bitcoin payments through your wallet or a trusted exchange platform like https://bitcoin-motion.cloud/

The absence of regulations in Bitcoin transactions facilitates prompt payment processing, ensuring greater convenience for businesses. Besides, it also reduces the stress of dealing with numerous service providers to settle payments with customers, suppliers, and workers abroad.

Reduce Transaction Costs

Bitcoin can also enable your business to cut operational costs in the long-term significantly. Unlike fiat money transfers, Bitcoin payments do not involve intermediaries. That eliminates the massive commissions that money processors and banks charge for completing international payments. Bitcoin offers you the option of dealing directly with customers or through a trusted service provider.

Bitcoin transaction costs are also relatively lower because they are not subject to chargebacks. Unlike bank transfers and credit card payments that senders can easily cancel, Bitcoin payments are irreversible. Bitcoin’s blockchain verifies and validates all transactions on a shared ledger. Validated transactions are immutable, preventing chargeback fraud.

Bitcoin is also not subject to currency conversion fees like fiat currencies. One Bitcoin is divisible into eight smaller fractions that can support large, medium, and smaller micropayments. Thus, users only need to transfer the amount of Bitcoin equivalent to the purchased good or service without converting the funds to local currencies.

Improve Transactional Security

Credit cards, bank transfers, and debit cards are efficient means of payment, but they remain underpinned by various security pitfalls. For instance, using them requires businesses to comply with KYC rules that expose their critical data and customer information to third parties. Bitcoin is not subject to such requirements. Instead of third parties, Bitcoin’s underlying blockchain technology validates all transactions on an irreversible public ledger. The data is encrypted and only accessible to Bitcoin users on the blockchain platform. Its distributed network also allows users to receive and send payments without being tied directly to any transaction.

Many ways exist for businesses to leverage Bitcoin. It can enable your business to gain rapid exposure in new global markets, simplify cross-border transactions, reduce transaction costs and boost transactional security. Companies will discover even more ways to take advantage of Bitcoin as it becomes mainstream.



