Waterworks officials has lucky escape as motorbike catches fire

Waterworks officials has lucky escape as motorbike catches fire

PHUKET: A waterworks official at Chalong Municipality had a lucky escape from serious injury as his motorbike caught fire while he was riding home for lunch yesterday (Oct 22).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 23 October 2019, 12:50PM

The motorbike was destroyed by the fire within minutes. Photo: Supawatkan Kulnaraksana

Officers Chalong Municipality’s fire department were called to put out the fire, at the entrance to Moo Baan Wongsiri, near the Baan Nabon School on Chao Fa East, just after midday.

However, when the fire team arrived, local residents had already doused the flames, but by that time the motorbike had already been destroyed.

The firefighters soaked the motorbike with fire suppressant just to make sure.

The officer who was riding the Phuket-registered green Honda Click, Anucha Thongkaew, 33, explained that he was riding home for lunch when a passer-by shouted at him that his motorbike was on fire.

He stopped the motorbike in the middle of the road and fled, but after the petrol tank did not explode he and local residents started putting out the fire with water. One local resident even had a fire extinguisher on hand.

At this stage a faulty fuel line is believed to have started the fire.

