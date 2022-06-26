Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Water tourism safety in Phuket comes into focus

Water tourism safety in Phuket comes into focus

PHUKET: The Deputy Minister of Transport was in Phuket yesterday (June 25) to lead an event focused on water tourism safety and to inspect the new maritime traffic monitoring centre.

marinetourismSafety
By The Phuket News

Sunday 26 June 2022, 02:00PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Deputy Minister of Transport Atirat Rattanaset presided over the opening ceremony of the seminar that was focused on attaining and maintaining the highest standards of safety on the water in relation to tourist-related activities.

The seminar, held at the Pullman Hotel at Panwa Beach, was organised by the National Marine Department ahead of the full opening of the country on July 1 when the Thailand pass scheme is scrapped and more tourists are expected to arrive in the country, particularly in Phuket.

Mr Atirat explained that the Ministry of Transport and the Marine Department regards the safety of Thai citizens and tourists engaging in water-related activities as vitally important. Likewise, he added, it was imperative that safety standards reach those of an international standard to inspire confidence in those visiting Phuket.

Phuket is one of the most popular and busy destinations for tourists, Mr Atirat added, stating that the the island should serve as an exmaple for other provinces throughout the country in setting the bar on water safety standards.

Nachapong Pranit, Director of the Phuket Regional Harbour Office, echoed these sentiments, commenting that it was important to raise the standards of safety relating to all water based activities within the tourism sector to meet international standards in order to install confidence in tourists.

Lessons had to be learned from past accidents and disasters, Mr Nachapong added, pointing most notably to the Phoenix tour boat that overturned and sank in storm conditions south of Phuket in July 2018, killing 47 Chinese tourists.

HeadStart International School Phuket

He explained that innovative technology needs to be applied to boats to regulate, control and monitor activities and conditions in order to ensure the highest possible safety standards.
Furthermore, Mr Nachapong detailed how it was crucially important that all relevant stakeholders within government agencies, the private sector and water tour operators collaborate and cooperate in a transparent and focused manner.

It was also announced that, in an effort to raise awareness of safety standards on the water within the general public, the Marine Department has partnered with C Broadcasting Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Thaicom Public Company Limited, to enable them to communicate appropriate messages and campaigns.

Following the seminar, Mr Atirat and Mr Nachapong visited the Andaman Traffic and Maritime Safety Center to carry out a safety inspection prior to the facility going fully functional and live on July 5.

Using modern technology and expert advice from air traffic experts which will be applied to the water transport system, the center covers the southern region of the Andaman coast, comprising six provinces of Phuket, Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

The technology deployed to manage marine traffic allows officers at the center to locate and track ships using radar systems and automatic ship information display systems which will reduce the risk of accidents with ships colliding and allow for optimal safety on the waters to an internationally recognised standard.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thais ‘willing’ to wear masks in public
Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong handover celebration
Phuket Opinion: Keeping it green
Phuket marks 14 new COVID cases, no deaths
Deep South Muslims say ‘no’ to three key social bills
Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing
B59mn project to install more cables underground in Phuket Town
Flaming motorcycle near Patong Hill under investigation
Baba Wedding Festival set to return
Opening the gate: Optimism shines as tourism barriers lifted
Phuket marks 16 new COVID cases, no deaths
Prayut issues ganja ban for military
Patong Hill lane to close for drain works
German man in hospital after car slams fence
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Face masks now voluntary, Heavy weather warning for Phuket || June 24

 

Phuket community
Flaming motorcycle near Patong Hill under investigation

the driver was a super hot girl, my guess...(Read More)

Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing

Animals in russian uniform target/shelling real animals in Ukraine. Seem to be russian aim to kill/d...(Read More)

Patong Hill lane to close for drain works

How long is that lane on Kata Hill now closed? Waiting for wall- and road repair? 1 Year, 1.5 years?...(Read More)

Deep South Muslims say ‘no’ to three key social bills

Pretty hypocritical really. Muslims all over the world have used marijuana and hashish for medicinal...(Read More)

Flaming motorcycle near Patong Hill under investigation

A fire broke out in the engine???? 555 If true why would the driver run away? ROFL. ...(Read More)

Opening the gate: Optimism shines as tourism barriers lifted

Shows how desperate Thailand is for tourism $ when they think India is a worthwhile tourist market t...(Read More)

Owner of Daruma Sushi denied bail, probe ongoing

he probably bought crypto with all (not his) money just before the fall.. poor lad...(Read More)

B59mn project to install more cables underground in Phuket Town

Cables underground supports expansion of city in future? How? Creates an image of smart city? Really...(Read More)

Key Ukrainian city under ‘massive’ Russian bombardment

How much longer the Uraine takes and swallow, the russian bombarments that are destroying their citi...(Read More)

Deep South Muslims say ‘no’ to three key social bills

I see no problem about islamitic people who like to live according their explanation of the Quran. H...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge
QSI International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 