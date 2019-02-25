The water shut-off will be from 10am until the work is completed, the PWA said.
The affected areas include Moo Baan Irrawadee, Ket Ho Village Phuket, the PSU Phuket campus and nearby areas, said the announcement.
The PWA urged people to use water sparingly and store water in a container for use in case water supply becomes weak or stops.
“The water may have some discolouration after the repairs. We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for an inconvenience,” the PWA statement said.
For more information, call the PWA at 076-319173, 082-7901634 or the PWA hotline 1662.
