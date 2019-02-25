THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Water supply shut-off to affect PSU, Ket Ho

PHUKET: The Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that water supply will be shut off to the Prince of Songkhla University (PSU) Phuket campus and the adjoining Moo Baan Ket Ho community in Kathu on Wednesday (Feb 27) while work is carried out on moving a water main.

By The Phuket News

Monday 25 February 2019, 04:15PM

The water may have some discolouration after the repairs, the PWA warned. Image: PWA

The water shut-off will be from 10am until the work is completed, the PWA said.

The affected areas include Moo Baan Irrawadee, Ket Ho Village Phuket, the PSU Phuket campus and nearby areas, said the announcement.

The PWA urged people to use water sparingly and store water in a container for use in case water supply becomes weak or stops.

“The water may have some discolouration after the repairs. We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for an inconvenience,” the PWA statement said.

For more information, call the PWA at 076-319173, 082-7901634 or the PWA hotline 1662.

 

 

