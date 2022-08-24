Water supply outages to affect Koh Kaew, Rassada

PHUKET: Residents and businesses in Koh Kaew and Rassada will see their mains water supply shut off on Thursday (August 25) while workers repair a sluice at Bang Jo Water Production Station in Srisoonthorn.

construction

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 24 August 2022, 05:55PM

The water outages, from 10am till “when the work is finished”, were announced by the Phuket office of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) in a notice issued yesterday (August 23).

According to the notice, the areas to be affected by the outages include tambon Koh Kaew and tambon Rassada. It was not specified whether only some areas will be affected or the whole of thеse two sub-districts.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA announcements said and assured that the workers will do their best to complete the work as fast as possible.

Koh Kaew and Rassada residents are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

For more information, people are advised to call the Phuket PWA on 076-319173 or 1662.





