Water supply outage to affect Patong

PHUKET: Residents and businesses on Nanai Rd in Patong will see their mains water supply shut off today (August 30) due to an electricity outage in Phuket’s resort city.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 30 August 2022, 08:00AM

Mains water supply outage will affect Patong on Aug 30. Photo: Paul B / Flickr

The water outage, from 10am till 5pm, were announced by the Phuket office of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) in a notice issued yesterday (August 29). The area to be affected by the water outage is limited to Nanai Rd.

The electricity outage, mentioned in the PWA notice, has not been publicly announced by the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA). It is not clear if the blackout is to affect residential buildings and businesses in the area.

The water supply will flow slowly or stop completely, the announcement noted. After the supply have been restored, the water may show some discolouration. People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, people are advised to call the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 063-4744565 or 1662.