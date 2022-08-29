British International School, Phuket
Water supply outage to affect Patong

PHUKET: Residents and businesses on Nanai Rd in Patong will see their mains water supply shut off today (August 30) due to an electricity outage in Phuket’s resort city.


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 30 August 2022, 08:00AM

Mains water supply outage will affect Patong on Aug 30. Photo: Paul B / Flickr

The water outage, from 10am till 5pm, were announced by the Phuket office of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) in a notice issued yesterday (August 29). The area to be affected by the water outage is limited to Nanai Rd.

The electricity outage, mentioned in the PWA notice, has not been publicly announced by the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA). It is not clear if the blackout is to affect residential buildings and businesses in the area.

The water supply will flow slowly or stop completely, the announcement noted. After the supply have been restored, the water may show some discolouration. People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, people are advised to call the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 063-4744565 or 1662.

Phuket community
Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

To ban e-cigarettes is 1. To enforce the ban is 2. As JohnC wrote, people shrug of shoulders. Who ca...(Read More)

Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

JohnC, you are correct. So many locals suck on E-cigarettes. I too have asked them, but they just ...(Read More)

Motorbike rider hits power pole, dies

Yamaha R15 is Sports motorcycle ridden by a young man. Sadly these types of accident are common, ev...(Read More)

Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

Yet the government run tobacco monopoly is fine is it? funny, that. ...(Read More)

Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

Clearly the ban is not working. Almost every day I see people (mostly young locals) sucking on e-cig...(Read More)

Man denies daughter, 9, taken for stabbing ride along

What a complete waste of oxygen this guy is. His daugther should be taken away from him and put in t...(Read More)

Motorbike rider hits power pole, dies

You mean he didn't fall asleep while riding like the last two apparently did?...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

...This is not a complain. I myself like less tourists on Phuket. It makes the island more relaxed ...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

This 'Free Phuket ( smart?) bus travel for Thai ONLY', is a Cheap Charlie initiative as they...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

Strange, that suppositioning of DEK with his remarks about many things like 30b health scheme and th...(Read More)

 

