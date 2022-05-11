Water supply outage to affect Koh Kaew

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in parts of Koh Kaew on Thursday night (May 12).

Wednesday 11 May 2022, 10:23AM

The water outage will affected a slew of major areas in Koh Kaew. Map as per PWA description of the affected areas. The official notice. Image: PWA

According to an announcement by the PWA, a “step test” needs to be conducted in Koh Kaew which will require a temporary water shut-off during the hours of minimal water use.

The areas to be affected by the water outage, from 10pm to 3am, are from Bang Khu Intersection up to Soi Koh Kaew 33, northbound side of Thepkrasattri Rd.

This includes: Inizio Koh Kaew, Chuan Chuen Lagoon, Supicha Sino Koh Kaew, Saransiri Koh Kaew, Burasiri, Chaofa Garden Home 3, Habitown Koh Kaew, 88 Land and Houses Koh Kaew, Supalai Bella Koh Kaew, Soi Koh Kaew 23, 27, 29 and 31.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand. After the works have been completed the water may show some discolouration.

PWA apologises for any inconvenience caused. Workers will do their best to complete the work as fast as possible.

For more information, people were advised to call the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 063-4744565 or 1662.