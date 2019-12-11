Water-supply outage to affect key tourist beach towns

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in west parts of Phuket on Friday (Dec 13) due to a power outage set to affect the Nong Harn area in Karon.

patong

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 11 December 2019, 04:19PM

The water outage on Friday will affect key tourist areas on Phuket's west coast. Image: PWA

According to an announcement by the PWA, the areas to be affected by the water outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are unspecified parts of Kathu, Patong, Karon and Kathu. People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said. However, the announcement was very clear that the water outage will be the result of a power outage, which the Provincial electricity Authority (PEA) has yet to confirm. For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.