Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Water-supply outage to affect key tourist beach towns

Water-supply outage to affect key tourist beach towns

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in west parts of Phuket on Friday (Dec 13) due to a power outage set to affect the Nong Harn area in Karon.

patong
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 11 December 2019, 04:19PM

The water outage on Friday will affect key tourist areas on Phuket's west coast. Image: PWA

The water outage on Friday will affect key tourist areas on Phuket's west coast. Image: PWA

According to an announcement by the PWA, the areas to be affected by the water outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are unspecified parts of Kathu, Patong, Karon and Kathu.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

However, the announcement was very clear that the water outage will be the result of a power outage, which the Provincial electricity Authority (PEA) has yet to confirm.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Monkey bites tourist! Concerns over school merger? Killed over limes? || December 11
Mother holds out hope for daughter missing on kayak
Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight
No pain, no fame: Thai massage could get Unesco status
More warning signs ordered as monkey bites Russian tourist
Headless corpse washed ashore
More MPs face land scrutiny as activist points finger at all major parties
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Search enters Day 4! Unclaimed B10.4 billion? Phuket tourism woes! || December 10
Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands
CanCham to launch Thailand South Chapter in Phuket
Phuket hospital admits fault in baby finger-cutting, to provide free corrective surgery, compensation
Search for missing kayak couple enters Day 4
Underpass concrete falls! Missing kayakers! 23rd dead baby dugong! || December 9
B10bn lottery prizes 'unclaimed'
Power outage to hit Laguna area

 

Phuket community
More warning signs ordered as monkey bites Russian tourist

The phot os a smiling police officer, looking at a tourist with a monkey on his shoulder is not exac...(Read More)

More warning signs ordered as monkey bites Russian tourist

Warning after warning after warning throughout the time. Warning signs all over. When do Phuket Offi...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Sad to see how the shopping and fnb outlets always cave in to the demands of the mafia run taxis who...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Wow, the speed in time within Central Festival Management gave in in presence of a politician and po...(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple enters Day 4

Just a question for Phuket Marine Office : What professional and tourist safety procedures this open...(Read More)

More warning signs ordered as monkey bites Russian tourist

And why they selling snack up there to overpriced price. Of course for give to the ...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Maybe it’s to many taxi and tuk-tuk in Phuket, not many tourists any more....(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Nice. That will help the tourism industry. Another opportunity for the taxi mafia to rip off the to...(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple enters Day 4

Do the People renting Kayaks not need to have something like a Longtail Speedboat or a Dinghy with a...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

They should have been told to Foxtrot Oscar. Thugs win yet again....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Football
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MYLANDS
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET