According to an announcement by the PWA, officers will change the Main Distribution Board (MDB) box at the water-producing station at Khlong Kratha reservoir (commonly called the “Chalong Reservoir”) to improve the water distribution system.
The areas to be affected by the water outage, from 9am to 5pm, are unspecified parts of Chalong and Karon.
It mentioned that the water supply will flow slowly or stop. People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused”, the PWA said.
For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.
Be the first to comment.