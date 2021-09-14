Water supply outage to affect Chalong, Karon

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut-off in parts of Chalong and Karon tomorrow (Sept 15).



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 September 2021, 05:04PM

The notice annouce the water supply outage tomorrow (Sept 15). Image: PWA

According to an announcement by the PWA, officers will change the Main Distribution Board (MDB) box at the water-producing station at Khlong Kratha reservoir (commonly called the “Chalong Reservoir”) to improve the water distribution system.

The areas to be affected by the water outage, from 9am to 5pm, are unspecified parts of Chalong and Karon.

It mentioned that the water supply will flow slowly or stop. People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused”, the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.