Water supply outage in Wichit

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut-off in Wichit tomorrow (Jan 22).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 January 2020, 06:36PM

Image: Phuket Waterworks Authority

The mains water supply will be shut off from 9am until work is completed on the mains connection on Thep Anusorn Rd, said the announcement.

The affected areas noted in the announcement are along Pattana Thongthin Rd, Sakdidet Rd to Soi Ao-Yon Khao Khad.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.