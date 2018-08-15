THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Water shutoff for repairs to affect ‘whole of Chalong’

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) have announced that there will be no water supply for what at this stage has been announced as “the whole of Chalong” tomorrow (Aug 16) from 9am until the necessary works are complete.

construction
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 15 August 2018, 04:10PM

This one is to affect the entire area of Chalong. Photo: The Phuket News / file

This one is to affect the entire area of Chalong. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The PWA announced in a notice issued at midday today, “The reason for the shutoff is due to a PE 225mm pipe being fitted at Soi Thanuthep near Chao Fa West Rd.

“Affected areas onwards will be Chalong on Thursday, Aug 16, from 9am,” the notice read.

“Please collect any water you require,” the PWA warned.

Central Phuket

“It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the repairs,” noted in its statement today.

“We will complete the work as soon as possible. We apologise for an inconvenience,” the PWA added.

For more Information call the PWA at 076-319173 or 082-7901634 or the PWA Call Center at 1662.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Catastrophic’ Florence buffets US east coast
19 years later, missing man returns to village full of scars
Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April
Central Phuket opens for business
India’s billion-dollar battle
Park Inn Radisson to debut in Phuket Town
‘Fire risk’ warning for new Suvarnabhumi terminal design
Mandarin Oriental to open new resort in Phuket
Phuket shows strong at PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards
Dragons and steamed buns
Phuket light rail to be completed by ‘about 2023’, says Vice Governor
Dusit Zoo closing date moved to Sept 30
Onyx marks ‘topping off’ of OZO Phuket
Multiple quakes rock Indonesia’s Lombok island, five dead
In the hands of the gods

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dream Beach Club
China International Boat Show 2019
The Boathouse Phuket

 