The PWA announced in a notice issued at midday today, “The reason for the shutoff is due to a PE 225mm pipe being fitted at Soi Thanuthep near Chao Fa West Rd.
“Affected areas onwards will be Chalong on Thursday, Aug 16, from 9am,” the notice read.
“Please collect any water you require,” the PWA warned.
“It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the repairs,” noted in its statement today.
“We will complete the work as soon as possible. We apologise for an inconvenience,” the PWA added.
For more Information call the PWA at 076-319173 or 082-7901634 or the PWA Call Center at 1662.
