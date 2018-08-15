Water shutoff for repairs to affect ‘whole of Chalong’

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) have announced that there will be no water supply for what at this stage has been announced as “the whole of Chalong” tomorrow (Aug 16) from 9am until the necessary works are complete.

construction

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 15 August 2018, 04:10PM

This one is to affect the entire area of Chalong. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The PWA announced in a notice issued at midday today, “The reason for the shutoff is due to a PE 225mm pipe being fitted at Soi Thanuthep near Chao Fa West Rd. “Affected areas onwards will be Chalong on Thursday, Aug 16, from 9am,” the notice read. “Please collect any water you require,” the PWA warned. “It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the repairs,” noted in its statement today. “We will complete the work as soon as possible. We apologise for an inconvenience,” the PWA added. For more Information call the PWA at 076-319173 or 082-7901634 or the PWA Call Center at 1662.