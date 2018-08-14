Areas to be affected when PWA officials fix AC400mm pipes in the front of Central Festival Phuket include:
Wichit Songkram Rd (from the entrance of the PWA office to Central Festival Phuket)
Phanason Village (next to Makro)
Wirat Hongyok Rd (entire length)
Chonnakarn Klangmuang village
Thep Anusorn Rd
Chao Fa East Rd
Pattana Tongtin Rd
Narang-Borae Rd
Sakdidet Rd (from Khao Khad to Cape Panwa)
Phuket Villa California
Phuket Villa 3
Phuket Villa Dowroong
Moo Baan Tarn Thong village 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7
Moo Baan Irrawadi Bypass
Soi Bangyai (behind the Big C shopping centre on the bypass rd)
The water will be shut off from 9am onward.
“Please collect any water you require before 9am. We will complete the works as soon as possible.
“It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the works have been carried out,” said the PWA.
For more information call the PWA call centre on 1662.
vegasbaby | 16 August 2018 - 06:53:08