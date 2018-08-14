Water shut-offs announced for Wichit on Aug 16

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that there will be no water supply on Thursday (Aug 16) at certain areas of Wichit sub-district.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 August 2018, 05:50PM

The water shut-off will affect a large part of Wichit. Photo: Luis Tosta / unslpash.com

Areas to be affected when PWA officials fix AC400mm pipes in the front of Central Festival Phuket include: Wichit Songkram Rd (from the entrance of the PWA office to Central Festival Phuket) Phanason Village (next to Makro) Wirat Hongyok Rd (entire length) Chonnakarn Klangmuang village Thep Anusorn Rd Chao Fa East Rd Pattana Tongtin Rd Narang-Borae Rd Sakdidet Rd (from Khao Khad to Cape Panwa) Phuket Villa California Phuket Villa 3 Phuket Villa Dowroong Moo Baan Tarn Thong village 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 Moo Baan Irrawadi Bypass Soi Bangyai (behind the Big C shopping centre on the bypass rd) The water will be shut off from 9am onward. “Please collect any water you require before 9am. We will complete the works as soon as possible. “It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the works have been carried out,” said the PWA. For more information call the PWA call centre on 1662.