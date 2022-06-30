Water rescue drill held ahead of expected tourist influx

PHUKET: Rescue services and emergency response teams conducted a mass water-rescue exercise at Boat Lagoon Marina in Koh Kaew yesterday (June 29) as part of the national police commander’s instructions to prepare for an influx of tourists.

tourismmarineSafety

By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 June 2022, 03:36PM

The exercise was organised by Region 8 Police, with Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Maj Gen Saksira Puak-am overseeing the operations, and Phuket City Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit playing the role of incident commander.

Maj Gen Saksira explained the the mass-rescue drill was being held under instructions of national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk, who had ordered all officers to ready themselves to respond to a variety of security and safety incidents that may affect tourists.

The exercise yesterday simulated a tour boat capsizing in the canal near the marina, and the required rescue of “victims” in the water.

Not mentioned in the official reports is that next Tuesday (July 5) marks four years since the Phoenix tour boat disaster, which saw the Phoenix tour boat overturn and sink in storm conditions south of Phuket, killing 47 Chinese tourists.

The exercise yesterday rehearsed a co-ordinated response to the incident involving Marine Police, officers from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Phuket office and the Region 18 office, as well as the Marine Department, rescue and emergency medical teams (EMTs) from local major hospitals and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation.

“This exercise is for preparing to accommodate tourists from the full opening of the country and to build confidence among people and tourists [sic],” Maj Gen Saksira said.

“Phuket Province is a destination for many tourists because there are popular water attractions, both beaches and islands. Therefore, we are holding an emergency response drill in the event of a water accident,” he said.

“This is to prepare and raise the standard of crime prevention and suppression operations to take care of people, both Thai and foreign tourists, and to enhance the potential of the good image of tourism in Phuket and Thailand,” he added.