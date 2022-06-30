Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Water rescue drill held ahead of expected tourist influx

Water rescue drill held ahead of expected tourist influx

PHUKET: Rescue services and emergency response teams conducted a mass water-rescue exercise at Boat Lagoon Marina in Koh Kaew yesterday (June 29) as part of the national police commander’s instructions to prepare for an influx of tourists.

tourismmarineSafety
By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 June 2022, 03:36PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The exercise was organised by Region 8 Police, with Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Maj Gen Saksira Puak-am overseeing the operations, and Phuket City Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit playing the role of incident commander.

Maj Gen Saksira explained the the mass-rescue drill was being held under instructions of national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk, who had ordered all officers to ready themselves to respond to a variety of security and safety incidents that may affect tourists.

The exercise yesterday simulated a tour boat capsizing in the canal near the marina, and the required rescue of “victims” in the water.

Not mentioned in the official reports is that next Tuesday (July 5) marks four years since the Phoenix tour boat disaster, which saw the Phoenix tour boat overturn and sink in storm conditions south of Phuket, killing 47 Chinese tourists.

Thai Residential

The exercise yesterday rehearsed a co-ordinated response to the incident involving Marine Police, officers from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Phuket office and the Region 18 office, as well as the Marine Department, rescue and emergency medical teams (EMTs) from local major hospitals and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation.

“This exercise is for preparing to accommodate tourists from the full opening of the country and  to build confidence among people and tourists [sic],” Maj Gen Saksira said.

“Phuket Province is a destination for many tourists because there are popular water attractions, both beaches and islands. Therefore, we are holding an emergency response drill in the event of a water accident,” he said.

“This is to prepare and raise the standard of crime prevention and suppression operations to take care of people, both Thai and foreign tourists, and to enhance the potential of the good image of tourism in Phuket and Thailand,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

After drinking problems, man found hanged in Srisoonthorn
Australian man dies in fall from Patong resort
Vachira offers free medicines for ATK positive
Phuket marks 27 new COVID cases, no deaths
Expanding NATO squares up to Russia as Putin slams ‘imperial’ alliance
Special insurance coverage for COVID-19 patients to end
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai MP: Cannabis & Hemp bill to be vetted by August || June 29
Man fined B500 for ghost-driving on Thepkrasattri Rd
FDA approves use of Evusheld
Cinema trip for students as part of sustainable eduction drive
Ready for BIE inspection for Phuket Expo 2028 bid, urges Governor
Insomniacs get weed treatment
Phuket marks 1.7mn tourists up until June
Ghislaine Maxwell gets 20 years for sex trafficking
Phuket marks 48 new COVID cases, no deaths

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

@Dekass...I'm lazy...hate the traffic...but also Scotch, and was curious as to why such a simple...(Read More)

Australian man dies in fall from Patong resort

Kurt, too much drinking and drugs. Already many people selling Cannabis and drug foods on the stre...(Read More)

Australian man dies in fall from Patong resort

The area in Patong around Rat-U-Thit Rd is very unhealthy for foreign tourists to stay. Monthly aver...(Read More)

Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death

@Christysweet, you are right. I should have written 3 persons, not 3 men. But we still don't kno...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

@Capricornball There are two kind of people using those services. The dodgy ones as mentioned by Fa...(Read More)

Man fined B500 for ghost-driving on Thepkrasattri Rd

@Nasa12 Crazy suggestion about exorbitant fines ! Take a look at the average income in Thailand ! ...(Read More)

Man fined B500 for ghost-driving on Thepkrasattri Rd

Perhaps a Thai solution for solving the unlawful ghost riding. Make it legal! 1: It saves face o...(Read More)

Special insurance coverage for COVID-19 patients to end

Fix insurance problems. Retirees and business visa holders mostly have a health insurance. Plus tha...(Read More)

Man fined B500 for ghost-driving on Thepkrasattri Rd

The reason cops are reluctant to leave their AC boxes is the absurdly tight, polyester blend, long...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

After reading comment of Capricornball I understand that the Immigration miss out more than 60 x 5,0...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 