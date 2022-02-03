BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Water projects key to Phuket’s future, says Governor

Water projects key to Phuket’s future, says Governor

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew conducted site inspections of several projects to prevent flooding, and droughts, yesterday (Feb 2), noting that better management of Phuket’s watershed areas were vital for the island’s sustainable future.

Thursday 3 February 2022, 05:02PM

The Bang Yai Canal is being cleared to allow better water flow. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew (2nd from left) overseeing the work done yesterdat (Feb 2). Photo: PR Phuket

Government officers and local residents have joined together for the project. Photo: PR Phuket

Governor Narong also inspected the project to build 90 weirs along the Bang Khanun Canal in Thepkrasattri. Photo: PR Phuket

Governor Narong inspected work being done to clear the Bang Yai Canal to ensure water flows freely along the canal’s course to empty into Phuket Bay on the south side of Phuket Town.

The canal originates in the hills of Kathu and meanders its way through many neighbourhoods before passing through Saphan Hin and into the bay, Governor Narong noted.

As such, efforts to maintain the canal require coordination from many local municipalities and government offices, including Kathu Municipality, Phuket City Municipality and provincial-level agencies, he added.

“We have also received great cooperation from the local community, namely the Rak Bang Yai Club [‘Love Bang Yai Club’]," he said.

“Phuket is constantly evolving, and needs many projects that require government budgets, people to do the work and volunteers to help,” Gov Narong said.

Local projects to improve areas alongside the canal were among such projects, he added.

"Areas along both sides of the canal can be developed into recreation, relaxation and exercise areas for local residents," he said.

“We must help protect the environment because what Phuket always sells is the beauty of nature,” Governor Narong said.

"As more tourists come, the depletion of resources becomes more common, so we must help preserve the environment in Phuket," he said.

Governor Narong yesterday also inspected the construction of weirs along the Bang Khanun Canal in Thepkrasattri.

A collaboration between government agencies, the private sector, and local residents is seeing some 90 weirs, or “monkey cheeks”, being created. The weirs help prevent the canal from overflowing during times of heavy rainfall, and help store water for use during dry seasons.

“When the rainy season arrives, the area on Thepkrasattri Rd in front of the Susco gas station and the downstream areas are flooded every year due to a lot of water," Governor  Narong explained.

“The weirs will help slow down the volume of water flowing downstream and provide a water source for farmers during droughts,” he said.

The weirs are made from locally sourced natural materials, namely sand and bamboo, Gov Narong noted.

Bamboo stalks are bound together with rope and driven into the streambed like foundation piles.

“Sand is then packed in sacks and placed on top of each other, which results in raising the water level and creating a place where we can store water,” he explained.

“The hope is that this project can help solve problems with floods and droughts, and help to conserve local aquatic species,” Governor Narong said.

