Water pressure booster installed in Wichit

PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality have announced that they have resolved the problem of low mains water pressure on Sakdidet Rd in Wichit.

By The Phuket News

Friday 12 April 2019, 03:52PM

Announcement by Phuket City Municipality.

The municipality confirmed that a booster pump has now been installed to increase the mains water pressure to Soi 3, 5, 7 and 9 on Sakdidet Rd

Mains water will flow at normal pressure between the hours of 5am and 10am, and between 5pm and 10pm each day.

For the rest of the time, water will flow at low pressure or may stop completely until the rainy season begins, which is expected to be in May.

Authorities have asked residents and businesses in the area to collect the water they require during the time when pressure is high.

It is expected that the water may have some sludge and discolouration when the pressure is increased.

For more information, contact Phuket City Municipality on 076-211130.

 

 

