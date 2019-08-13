Kata Rocks
Water outages to hit Rassada, Kathu

Water outages to hit Rassada, Kathu

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in parts of Rassada tomorrow (Aug 14) and Kathu on Thursday (Aug 15).

construction
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 13 August 2019, 11:17AM

The water outages will affect main residential areas in Rassada and Kathu. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Water outages in both areas are due to the PWA fitting new water mains to serve the areas, the PWA explained in its announcements.

In Rassada, the affected areas were identified as from along Prachasamakhee Rd, from the intersection with Thepkrasattri Rd to Moo Baan Promphan, including the Hop Inn. Hotel, Pruksa Village, Sisuchart Grand View 5 housing estate and the Dusit Buri housing estate.

In Kathu on Thursday, the affected areas were identified as along Wichit Songkram Rd, from the Si Kor intersection (with Phra Baramee Rd, near the Caltex petrol station) to Pruksa Ville Kathu, including Soi Kathu 4, Phanason Park Ville and the Golden Ville 2, 3, 4 and 5 housing estates.

For both water outages the water supply will be shut-off from 9am until works are completed.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.

