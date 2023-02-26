Pro Property Partners
Water outages to hit central, southern Phuket

PHUKET: Residents and businesses in central and southern Phuket will suffer a series of water outages on Monday and Tuesday (Feb 27-28) due to ’step tests’ and works on Bang Jo filtration station. 


By The Phuket News

Sunday 26 February 2023, 06:00PM

The Phuket branch of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced four water outages for Feb 27 and Feb 28. Two of them will hit the areas supplied by Srisoonthorn reservoir, the other two will affect neighborhoods supplied by Chalong reservoir.

Monday, Feb 27. Works on Bang Jo filtration plant will result in water outages in Pa Khlok from 9am till the works are finished. Promphan Village and Soi Yam are to be affected.

Monday, Feb 27. A morning ’Step test’ in southern Phuket will result in water outages along Wiset Rd from 10am till 11am. Area from PPAO School to Sai Yuan is to be affected.

Monday, Feb 27. An evening ’step test’ in southern Phuket will result in water outages along Chao Fa West Rd from 9pm till midnight. Phuket Villa Village 2 and 5; Rinwut Village, Land and Houses 88, Jomthong Thani, Soi Luang Pho Chaem, So Nayai are to be affected.

Tuesday, Feb 28. An eventing ’step test’ in central Phuket will result in water outages along Chao Fa West Rd from 9pm till 11pm. Areas to be affected are given by the PWA as Bang Jo Intersection, Srisoonthorn Rd, Surin Beach, Kamala and Cherng Talay.

Internal - Phuket News TV

In its announcements the PWA recommended that people keep 200 litres of water available for use per person per day that water supply is affected.

In each of its announcements the PWA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the outages.

The PWA also cautioned that water supply may turn brown after the normal water supply pressure resumes.

People with enquiries were advised call the Phuket branch of teh PWA at 076-319173 or 063-4744565, or the PWA national hotline 1662.

Phuket community
Phuket tells airlines not to be too greedy

Don't be 'too greedy- so a little bit is OK is it'? Don't forget this affects domes...(Read More)

Phuket tells airlines not to be too greedy

What is that Phuket committee talking as the evidence is that fares are below standard benchmarks? ...(Read More)

Phuket airport handles rush hour arrivals

It would be nice if at least after standing for ages in the queue, the officials would acknowledge a...(Read More)

Anti-war rally concludes peacefully in Patong

Was a good location for a anti-war rally, at the busiest tourist location of Phuket. Doing in front ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A corruption playground

A most apt headline for a hold on that particular exceptional thing that their reputation precedes t...(Read More)

Foreigners urged to join blood donation campaign

How to stop tourists without license renting motorbikes if they get facilitated by the Thai rental s...(Read More)

Anti-war rally concludes peacefully in Patong

1: Gain more legitimacy from international community. 2: We can not longer resist international pre...(Read More)

River tubing in Northern Thailand approved by TAT, local authorities

We don't see a single life jacket on photos, fantasy machine TAT! And water levels are mostly mu...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A corruption playground

Follow the money- who owns Genius Kids? Nepotism rules. We all know the high profile Cherng talay &#...(Read More)

Foreigners urged to join blood donation campaign

Perhaps if tourists were stopped from renting motorbikes without valid licences the amount of accide...(Read More)

 

