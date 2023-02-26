Water outages to hit central, southern Phuket

PHUKET: Residents and businesses in central and southern Phuket will suffer a series of water outages on Monday and Tuesday (Feb 27-28) due to ’step tests’ and works on Bang Jo filtration station.



By The Phuket News

Sunday 26 February 2023, 06:00PM

Four water outages have been announced for Feb 27-28. Image: PWA Phuket

The Phuket branch of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced four water outages for Feb 27 and Feb 28. Two of them will hit the areas supplied by Srisoonthorn reservoir, the other two will affect neighborhoods supplied by Chalong reservoir.

Monday, Feb 27. Works on Bang Jo filtration plant will result in water outages in Pa Khlok from 9am till the works are finished. Promphan Village and Soi Yam are to be affected.

Monday, Feb 27. A morning ’Step test’ in southern Phuket will result in water outages along Wiset Rd from 10am till 11am. Area from PPAO School to Sai Yuan is to be affected.

Monday, Feb 27. An evening ’step test’ in southern Phuket will result in water outages along Chao Fa West Rd from 9pm till midnight. Phuket Villa Village 2 and 5; Rinwut Village, Land and Houses 88, Jomthong Thani, Soi Luang Pho Chaem, So Nayai are to be affected.

Tuesday, Feb 28. An eventing ’step test’ in central Phuket will result in water outages along Chao Fa West Rd from 9pm till 11pm. Areas to be affected are given by the PWA as Bang Jo Intersection, Srisoonthorn Rd, Surin Beach, Kamala and Cherng Talay.

In its announcements the PWA recommended that people keep 200 litres of water available for use per person per day that water supply is affected.

In each of its announcements the PWA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the outages.

The PWA also cautioned that water supply may turn brown after the normal water supply pressure resumes.

People with enquiries were advised call the Phuket branch of teh PWA at 076-319173 or 063-4744565, or the PWA national hotline 1662.