British International School, Phuket
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Water outages to affect Chalong, Wichit, Patong

Water outages to affect Chalong, Wichit, Patong

PHUKET: Residents and businesses in Chalong, Wichit and Patong will see their mains water supply shut off on certain days next week (Nov 7-10), the Phuket office of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced in a series of notices.

construction
By The Phuket News

Sunday 6 November 2022, 03:50PM

The Phuket PWA has announced a series of scheduled water outages on Nov 7-10. Image: Phuket PWA

The Phuket PWA has announced a series of scheduled water outages on Nov 7-10. Image: Phuket PWA

The Phuket PWA has announced a series of scheduled water outages on Nov 7-10. Image: Phuket PWA

The Phuket PWA has announced a series of scheduled water outages on Nov 7-10. Image: Phuket PWA

The Phuket PWA has announced a series of scheduled water outages on Nov 7-10. Image: Phuket PWA

The Phuket PWA has announced a series of scheduled water outages on Nov 7-10. Image: Phuket PWA

The Phuket PWA has announced a series of scheduled water outages on Nov 7-10. Image: Phuket PWA

The Phuket PWA has announced a series of scheduled water outages on Nov 7-10. Image: Phuket PWA

The Phuket PWA has announced a series of scheduled water outages on Nov 7-10. Image: Phuket PWA

The Phuket PWA has announced a series of scheduled water outages on Nov 7-10. Image: Phuket PWA

« »

On Monday (Nov 7), areas in Wichit and Chalong will have no water supply from 9pm till 11pm due to a “step test” at Bang Wad Water Station. The areas to be affected are along Chao Fa East Rd from Wat Thep Nimit to Soi Luang Pho Chuan, includiing Phuket Villa California, Chao Fa Nabon and Soi Palai.

On Tuesday (Nov 8), due to another “step test” a part of Patong will be affected from 9am till 10am. The areas to experience the shut off are from Wat Suwan Khiri Wong on Phra Baramee Rd through Soi Phra Baramee 1-12 to Phra Mettha Rd (still called Phang Muang Sai Kor Rd in the notices) and Thaweewong Rd (the Patong beach road).

On Wednesday (Nov 9), work is scheduled to be conducted on water pipes near the Muang Thong Circle in Wichit. Areas to be affected by the water outage, from 10am until the work is finished, include Tharn Thong Villa 1 and 3, Soi Tanitturakit, Soi Nanachat, Kanda Village, Soi Sowkem, Soi Gowna, Soi Borrae.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

On Thursday (Nov 10), another “step test” will be conducted at a water plant in Chalong from 9pm till midnight. The areas to be affected are listed as parts of Chao Fa West Rd and Kwang Rd, including Phuket Villa Chao Fah 2, Phuket Villa 2 and 5, Land & Houses 88, Tinawut 1 and 2, Jomthong Thani Maneekram.

The PWA apoligised for any inconvenience caused by the outages. For more information, people are advised to call the Phuket PWA on 076-319173 or 1662.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket van driver charged for drugs, carrying weapons
Officials consider reopening bypass lanes
Speed pill prices plunge to B2 each
Phuket Opinion: Money Road
Patong Hill road safe despite rain, expert assures
Driver injured in Kathu wet road crash
Mega-projects touted at Andaman Provinces economic meeting
Bang Yai dredged as anti-flood measure
‘Hundred million’ gang arrested over huge lottery ticket fraud
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Hill’s partial re-opening, Bike crashes, Bypass hotel demolition on track || November 4
Phuket Blood Bank, Red Cross reach out for donations
Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road
Three dead, two injured in Rawai accident
Singaporean killed in motorbike crash
TAT signs airline deals in bid to lure 1m Americans

 

Phuket community
Patong Hill road safe despite rain, expert assures

it is safe until is not anymore... wtf...(Read More)

Phuket van driver charged for drugs, carrying weapons

pls let us know what will happen to this diligent gang members asap... few weeks of licence suspensi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Money Road

If Phuket really has the cultivated name of being the least corrupted province of all Thai provinces...(Read More)

The Power of Collective Action

What a great initiative by LWPF. Respect ! And now compare them with those armchair trolls on here w...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Money Road

Being the 'least corrupt' Province is not really something to crow about tbh....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Money Road

This family has never done anything for the 'good of the community'. They are just intereste...(Read More)

OTOP Market for Loy Krathong underway

What, Where, When? These 3 questions must be answered when featuring an event. No opening/closing ti...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Money Road

this article nailed perfectly.. wonder who will be there for the opening picture? will the clown Nar...(Read More)

Three dead, two injured in Rawai accident

you want a policy against farangs renting big bike - but how about a policy Thais dont do crazy u-tu...(Read More)

Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road

@Tompa52, let us not talk about a not started tunnel project. First things first. Finish repairs Ka...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne

 