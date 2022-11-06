Water outages to affect Chalong, Wichit, Patong

PHUKET: Residents and businesses in Chalong, Wichit and Patong will see their mains water supply shut off on certain days next week (Nov 7-10), the Phuket office of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced in a series of notices.

construction

By The Phuket News

Sunday 6 November 2022, 03:50PM

On Monday (Nov 7), areas in Wichit and Chalong will have no water supply from 9pm till 11pm due to a “step test” at Bang Wad Water Station. The areas to be affected are along Chao Fa East Rd from Wat Thep Nimit to Soi Luang Pho Chuan, includiing Phuket Villa California, Chao Fa Nabon and Soi Palai.

On Tuesday (Nov 8), due to another “step test” a part of Patong will be affected from 9am till 10am. The areas to experience the shut off are from Wat Suwan Khiri Wong on Phra Baramee Rd through Soi Phra Baramee 1-12 to Phra Mettha Rd (still called Phang Muang Sai Kor Rd in the notices) and Thaweewong Rd (the Patong beach road).

On Wednesday (Nov 9), work is scheduled to be conducted on water pipes near the Muang Thong Circle in Wichit. Areas to be affected by the water outage, from 10am until the work is finished, include Tharn Thong Villa 1 and 3, Soi Tanitturakit, Soi Nanachat, Kanda Village, Soi Sowkem, Soi Gowna, Soi Borrae.

On Thursday (Nov 10), another “step test” will be conducted at a water plant in Chalong from 9pm till midnight. The areas to be affected are listed as parts of Chao Fa West Rd and Kwang Rd, including Phuket Villa Chao Fah 2, Phuket Villa 2 and 5, Land & Houses 88, Tinawut 1 and 2, Jomthong Thani Maneekram.

The PWA apoligised for any inconvenience caused by the outages. For more information, people are advised to call the Phuket PWA on 076-319173 or 1662.