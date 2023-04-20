Water outages to affect areas in six Phuket’s subdistricts

PHUKET: Residents and businesses in central Phuket will suffer water outages on Friday and Saturday (Arp 21-22) due to reservoir cleaning at Bang Jo filtration station.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 April 2023, 07:33PM

The Phuket branch of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) announced four water outages for Apr 21-22 in two separate notices issued on Apr 18.

The water outages on both days will be from 9am until the work is complete, the PWA said.

Areas to be affected were listed just as the following tambons of Phuket:

Srisoonthorn,

Cherng Talay,

Kamala,

Koh Kaew,

Pa Khlok;

Rassada.

The PWA recommended that people in the affected areas keep 200 litres per person per day ready for use while the water supply is shut off.

The PWA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the work. For more information about water supply, people were advised to call 076-319173 or 063-4744565, or the PWA Call Center at 1662.





