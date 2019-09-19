Water outage to hit Kathu, Koh Kaew

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut-off in parts of Kathu and Koh Kaew tomorrow (Sept 20) while workers install new mains pipes.

construction

By The Phuket News

Thursday 19 September 2019, 12:42PM

A double-whammy water outage coming tomorrow (Sept 20). Images: PWA

The mains water supply will be shut off from 9am until works are completed, the PEA explained.

In Kathu, affected areas will be along Wichit Songkram Rd, from the Si Kor market to Soi Kathu 4, including Phanason Park View housing estate, Golden Ville 2, 3, 4 and 5 housing estates, and Pruksa Ville Kathu.

In Koh Kaew, affected area will include The Indy housing estate, Mono Loft House Koh Kaew, Saransiri Koh Kaew, Habitown KohKaew, Habitia and Chao FA Garden Home 3 housing estates, British International School, as well as the 88 Land & Houses Hillside Phuket housing estate and the Supalai Bella housing estate.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.