Water outage to affect Wichit

PHUKET: The Phuket branch of the Provincial waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that water supply to Wichit will be affected tomorrow (June 6) as works are conducted on the electrical system at a mains pump station.

Friday 5 June 2020, 03:23PM

The water supply to the whole Wichit area may be affected. Image: PWA

The works will result in water pressure being reduced throughout Wichit from 9am to 4pm, with some areas left without any running mains water supply at all, the PWA said in its formal notice. The affected area was listed only as Wichit, meaning the entire subdistrict may be affected. People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said. For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173 or 1662.





