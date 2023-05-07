333 at the beach
Water outage to affect residential areas in Sapam, Koh Kaew

PHUKET: Residents and businesses in Koh Kaew will suffer a water outage on Monday evening (May 8) as workers conduct ‘step tests’ in order to check water-supply pressure in the water mains.

construction
By The Phuket News

Monday 8 May 2023, 05:39PM

The outage in Koh Kaew and Sapam will last from 9pm through 11pm. Image: PWA

The outage in Koh Kaew and Sapam will last from 9pm through 11pm. Image: PWA

The outage will be from 9pm to 11pm, the Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) said in an announcement.

The outage will affect the stretch of Thepkrasattri Rd from Soi Koh Kaew 1 in Sapam (in front of Sapam Sound shop) all the way to Soi Ko Kaew 11 (J.D. Pools office).

Both Soi Koh Kaew 1 and Soi Koh Kaew 11 are off the ’northbound’ side of Thepkrasattri Rd. The PWA did not specify if the other side of the highway will be affected.

Residential estates in the affected area include Srisuchart 2 and Rock Garden 2, 3, 5, according to the PWA.

The PWA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the disruption. People with enquiries about the outage wer advised to call the PWA Phuket branch at 076-319173 or 063-4744565, or the PWA Call Center at 1662.



