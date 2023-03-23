Pro Property Partners
Water outage to affect Cape Panwa

Water outage to affect Cape Panwa

PHUKET: The Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced a water outage in Wichit on Friday (Mar 24) while work is conducted on a mains pipe supplying the area.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 March 2023, 08:23PM

A scheduled water outage is expected in Wichit tomorrow (Mar 24). Image: PWA

A scheduled water outage is expected in Wichit tomorrow (Mar 24). Image: PWA

The water outage will be from 9am until the work is complete, the PWA said in its announcement.

Areas that will be affected include Sakdidet Rd, Cape Panwa and Ao Yon. No map of the affected are has been provided.

The water outage is necessary as work needs to be done on a 400mm HDPE pipe on Sakdidet Rd, the PWA explained.

Once the normal water supply pressure resumes, the water may be brown in colour before running clear again, the PWA warned.

Water pressure after the supply has resumed may be weak as it will take time for the pipe to refill and regain its pressure, the PWA noted.

The PWA recommended that people in the affected areas keep 200 litres per person per day ready for use while the water supply is shut off. 

The PWA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the work.

For more information about water supply, people were advised to call 076-319173 or 063-4744565, or the PWA Call Center at 1662.

Phuket community
Ambassadors to be invited to ‘Sufficiency Economy’ fam trip

Phang Nga and Krabi maybe....Phukets "sufficiency economy" based on tourism did clearly no...(Read More)

Phanaeng Curry named world’s best stew

Er,no Christy. Not the far south ! And regarding all curries look like baby poo ,you are excused for...(Read More)

Phanaeng Curry named world’s best stew

Er, it's far southern Thai and so essentially Malaysian. Regardless all curries are grossly o...(Read More)

Woman killed in motorbike accident on Patong-Kamala road

Really, Thais don't wear helmets? Shurely Shome Mishtake. Thanks for telling us for the 24323423...(Read More)

Ambassadors to be invited to ‘Sufficiency Economy’ fam trip

@Pascale. Don't be too hard on Kurt, hes very old and a bit eeerrrr........misguided. There but...(Read More)

Tour bus slams power pole on Patong Hill

All these buses have been sat still with little if any servicing over the past three years- stand by...(Read More)

Tour bus slams power pole on Patong Hill

cant they even check theri breaks? after 3 years of stop those busses should be fully re checked bef...(Read More)

Russian tourists found safe in Phuket jungle

TAT should make bush routes maps and supply hotels with it, including advices ( carry drinking water...(Read More)

Phanaeng Curry named world’s best stew

@Timothy A Malaysian curry ? Oh dear, you really have no idea what you are talking about. Go back ...(Read More)

Woman killed in motorbike accident on Patong-Kamala road

No witness? Than we, RTP, start 'believing'. Only 1 helmet found. Thai law is explicite. ALL...(Read More)

 

