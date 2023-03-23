Water outage to affect Cape Panwa

PHUKET: The Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced a water outage in Wichit on Friday (Mar 24) while work is conducted on a mains pipe supplying the area.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 March 2023, 08:23PM

A scheduled water outage is expected in Wichit tomorrow (Mar 24). Image: PWA

The water outage will be from 9am until the work is complete, the PWA said in its announcement.

Areas that will be affected include Sakdidet Rd, Cape Panwa and Ao Yon. No map of the affected are has been provided.

The water outage is necessary as work needs to be done on a 400mm HDPE pipe on Sakdidet Rd, the PWA explained.

Once the normal water supply pressure resumes, the water may be brown in colour before running clear again, the PWA warned.

Water pressure after the supply has resumed may be weak as it will take time for the pipe to refill and regain its pressure, the PWA noted.

The PWA recommended that people in the affected areas keep 200 litres per person per day ready for use while the water supply is shut off.

The PWA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the work.

For more information about water supply, people were advised to call 076-319173 or 063-4744565, or the PWA Call Center at 1662.