PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut-off in Cherng Talay tomorrow (Feb 8).



By The Phuket News

Thursday 7 February 2019, 10:15AM

The mains water supply will be shut off from 9am until works are completed on mains supply pipes in road expansion construction in Cherng Talay, Thalang.

“Please collect any water you may require beforehand. It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the repairs a made. We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA statement said.

For more information call the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or call centre 1662.