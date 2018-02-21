The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Watch out, PM tells critical graftbuster

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha lashed out at a key member of the government’s anti-corruption drive yesterday (Feb 20) after the man urged him to take action over an expensive collection of luxury watches worn by one of his deputies.

crime, corruption, politics, police,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 21 February 2018, 09:03AM

Totrakul Yomnak (right), an appointed member of the prime minister’s anti-corruption drive, wrote to Gen Prayut to suggest that the controversy over the watches of Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon was harming the public’s credibility. Photos: Bangkok Post / files
Totrakul Yomnak (right), an appointed member of the prime minister’s anti-corruption drive, wrote to Gen Prayut to suggest that the controversy over the watches of Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon was harming the public’s credibility. Photos: Bangkok Post / files

The premier’s remark came after Totrakul Yomnak, chairman of a sub-committee against corruption, sent him a letter expressing concern about the watch scandal involving Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon.

Gen Prayut chairs the National Anti-Corruption Committee.

According to Mr Totrakul, the issue was undermining public confidence in Gen Prayut and the committee formed by the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) to tackle corruption.

He called on the prime minister to take action and show his determination to address graft, which he has declared a top priority.

Gen Prayut replied that the luxury watch scandal was already being investigated.

“Don’t make it over-complicated or stir up problems,” he said. “Let the scrutiny mechanism do its work. And if wrongdoing is established by the probe, the case will go to court.”

Pressure keeps mounting on Gen Prawit. Last Friday, former National Reform Council member Thicha Nanakorn submitted an online petition with more than 80,000 signatures urging Gen Prayut to drop his deputy from the cabinet.

The names were gathered on change.org, a site for public complaints, from Jan 31-Feb 15 to pressure Gen Prawit into resigning. He said last month he would step down if the people demanded it, then made remarks indicating he had changed his mind.

Ms Thicha said 80,000 was higher than the number stipulated to remove a politician from their post according to the referendum law under the 1997 constitution, which requires at least 50,000 names.

BCIS Education Center Phuket

In a related development, Gen Prayut shrugged off the latest findings on corruption by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, which said corruption was worsening under the current regime.

He said a survey like that could hurt Thailand’s reputation and scare off investors.

In clarifying his remarks, he said later that this did not mean information tied to corruption scandals should be withheld.

The survey, released last week, showed that Thailand’s place on the Corruption Situation Index (CSI) worsened from June to December.

It questioned 2,400 Thai residents, businesspeople and government officials nationwide in December. The CSI survey is conducted every six months.

According to the feedback, corruption may spread this year because state officials were seen as having too much discretionary power under the law.

A lack of political transparency and ineffective law enforcement were also cited as opening the window for more graft.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Women smash up pickup blocking their driveway

Good on them, the back story to this of their father dying as he couldn’t get to hospital when blocked in previously sheds some light on their actio...(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for Phuket tour bus colliding with power pole

Perhaps worn down tires, to fast driving, no knowledge or ignoring of aquaplaning Watch this and learn Aquaplaning - TyreSafe - YouTube (www.youtu...(Read More)

Phuket Int’l Airport responds to air-con complaint

Maybe I am wrong, but wasn't this airport closed for about a year to be revamped? obviously new aircons were missed off the list, like the immigra...(Read More)

Busting out: New Phuket Smart Bus service to serve entire west coast

I wish this long overdue service the all the best. One little needle in the butt of the criminal mafia organization on this island..... ...(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for Phuket tour bus colliding with power pole

Just like the Chinese tour bus crashing in Phang Nga. Then a Chinese man dying in the underpass where motorbikes are not allowed. Confirms one of my e...(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for Phuket tour bus colliding with power pole

Ahhh- the road caused the crash, (not accident) not the driver failing to adjust to the road conditions. It all makes sense now!...(Read More)

Is blurring licence plates on tourist buses, vans and taxis legal in Phuket?

How about the vehicles with license plates mounted on brackets which point down - giving the same effect as the original post? Then there are the moto...(Read More)

PLTO approves Phuket Smart Bus for operation, service to begin Feb 28

I do hope they will be better maintained than the current ones. I was passed by one a few days ago and was engulfed in filthy black exhaust smoke. And...(Read More)

Relieve Chalong Underpass traffic jams, orders Phuket Governor

What an absolute load of balderdash. The Governor, speaking out of his backside, orders things to be made better but has no clue how. "Use an alt...(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for Phuket tour bus colliding with power pole

I am tired to hear this kind of bad excuse all the time. It is just a bad vehicle, bad tires that should be changed long time ago and very bad driver...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.