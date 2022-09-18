Wat Ban Don celebrates tenth lunar month

PHUKET: A colourful cultural parade was held earlier today (Sept 18) at Thepkrasattri Temple, often referred to as Wat Ban Don, to mark the tenth lunar month.

culture

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 18 September 2022, 04:00PM

The parade saw a procession of over 20 floats showcasing dolls, cartoons, puppets and ancient characters and animals from well known novels led by groups of local revellers dressed in traditional costume.

Most of the participants were from the local villages of Khok Kham, Ban Pa Sak, Ban Khian although community leaders, local businesses and members of the public also joined in the parade, an annual event which concludes with a merit making service at Wat Ban Don.

The date is considered an auspicious one where people take leave from their daily routines to pay respect and make merit to mark the occasion with participants at today’s parade a mix of young children, adults and the elderly.

The celebration is furthermore considered important as it allows the younger generation to understand and respect traditions passed on by their ancestors that it is hoped will maintain Thai traditions and culture in future.