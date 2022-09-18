British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Wat Ban Don celebrates tenth lunar month

Wat Ban Don celebrates tenth lunar month

PHUKET: A colourful cultural parade was held earlier today (Sept 18) at Thepkrasattri Temple, often referred to as Wat Ban Don, to mark the tenth lunar month.

culture
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 18 September 2022, 04:00PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The parade saw a procession of over 20 floats showcasing dolls, cartoons, puppets and ancient characters and animals from well known novels led by groups of local revellers dressed in traditional costume.

Most of the participants were from the local villages of Khok Kham, Ban Pa Sak, Ban Khian although community leaders, local businesses and members of the public also joined in the parade, an annual event which concludes with a merit making service at Wat Ban Don.

The date is considered an auspicious one where people take leave from their daily routines to pay respect and make merit to mark the occasion with participants at today’s parade a mix of young children, adults and the elderly.

The celebration is furthermore considered important as it allows the younger generation to understand and respect traditions passed on by their ancestors that it is hoped will maintain Thai traditions and culture in future.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Strong quake strikes Taiwan, Japan issues tsunami alert and typhoon warning
Phuket honours National Youth Day
Kathu road safety campaign launched
Fanatics swarm to stores for iPhone 14
Phuket Opinion: The passport jam
11 immigration police, officials arrested on bribery charges
Satree School students receive scholarships
Unidentified foreigner killed in motorbike crash
Xi and Putin challenge world order at regional summit
Six charged over school shooting death
Phuket shrines ready for Veg Fest
IMT-GT keeps trade flowing
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mobile cheap goods fair launched || September 16
Cannabis bill riles coalition
Building walls in communities

 

Phuket community
Kathu road safety campaign launched

Nothing will change until the police do their job properly, so nothing will change. A few pretty pos...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The passport jam

I've noticed that the shadow gov't in the UK is very quick to ctiticize but ehen it comes to...(Read More)

Kathu road safety campaign launched

Without basic enforcement, this will have little affect on drivers. It's all show and no go. W...(Read More)

Unidentified foreigner killed in motorbike crash

What an awful ending and awful for that other driver. Be really really careful out there folks- most...(Read More)

On the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Well said ...(Read More)

Kathu road safety campaign launched

Why a very local model to encourage safe driving, with helmet? Should be about the whole of Phuket. ...(Read More)

11 immigration police, officials arrested on bribery charges

The 11 will be re-installed in fine positions elsewhere after transferring the 'proper' part...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The passport jam

What do they expect after a nearly three year hiatus due to decisions to shut down economies around ...(Read More)

Britain draws pride from ‘The Queue’ for their queen

Yesterday and today, Kings, Queens, Presidents from all over the world flying in at London. This aft...(Read More)

Unidentified foreigner killed in motorbike crash

When one comes from a country without electric power poles along the roads better drive here careful...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
BDO Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Stand-Up Comedy - DANA ALEXANDER
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket

 