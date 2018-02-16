The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Warrant threat for Premchai if he skips court

BANGKOK: Police will seek a warrant for the arrest of Premchai Karnasuta, president of Italian-Thai Development Plc (ITD), if he fails to report to the Thong Pha Phum Court in Kanchanaburi on March 26, deputy national police chief Srivara Rangsibrahmanakul said.

animals, crime, corruption, murder, construction, police,

Bangkok Post

Friday 16 February 2018, 08:41AM

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has taken samples from the four elephant tusks seized at the home of accused wildlife poacher Premchai Karnasuta (inset) to check the DNA against databases of illegal ivory from Africa. Photo: Apichart Jinakul
The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has taken samples from the four elephant tusks seized at the home of accused wildlife poacher Premchai Karnasuta (inset) to check the DNA against databases of illegal ivory from Africa. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

If he fails to appear, a bail bond of B150,000 will also be seized, Gen Srivara said.

He added that immigration checkpoints nationwide have been instructed to keep an eye out for Premchai to prevent any possible escape.

Premchai faces multiple charges relating to the hunting of protected wildlife and firearms possession in the Western Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary in Kanchanaburi province where he was arrested on the night of Feb 4, along with three others.

The carcasses of 10 protected wild animals as well as three long-barrelled weapons and ammunition were found near his illegal camping ground, including that of a skinned, endangered black leopard with multiple bullet holes in its pelt.

The four have been granted bail with a bond of B150,000 each. They denied the charges.

Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn, head of the the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation’s special taskforce centre on forest protection, known as the Phraya Suea unit, said his team yesterday (Feb 15) handed evidence relating to Premchai’s wildlife hunting case to Thong Pha Phum Police.

The evidence includes two bones believed to be those of a missing right leg of the leopard carcass seized for inspection. The bones were found in a creek near an area at where Premchai and the other suspects were found camping on the night before they were detained, Mr Chaiwat said.

Mr Chaiwat said the two bones are likely to be key pieces of evidence to prove that Premchai and the other suspects had removed the bones when they slaughtered the leopard to prepare its meat for cooking.

Wildlife officials yesterday also collected samples from the elephant tusks seized from Premchai’s Bangkok home and said they should know in three weeks if they were illegally acquired from Africa.

BCIS Education Center Phuket

Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) officers took the samples from two large pairs of tusks now being held at the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division in Bangkok.

The ivory was impounded from the house of Premchai in Huai Khwang district on Feb 7.

DNP deputy director-general Pinsak Suraswadi said the place of origin of the elephant tusks wasn’t hard to guess. Tusks that big normally belong to African elephants.

Mr Pinsak said an examination of the DNA of the samples would confirm where the ivory came from. The results should be known in three weeks.

The possession of an African elephant tusk is illegal because it violates the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (Cites) and means it must have been smuggled. The offence carries a maximum jail term of four years and/or a fine of B40,000.

If the tusks are proved to be from Asian elephants, officials will check if their possession was legal, he said. Premchai had earlier applied for permission to keep elephant tusks in his possession, but a permit had not been issued.

Wildlife officials estimated the value of both pairs of tusks from Premchai’s house at more than B2 million.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 16 February 2018 - 10:14:51

Just a 'warrant threat' only, till 26 March?
And all Immigration border check points on high alert to prevent a escape until 26 March?
If there is a chance on escape of this person as Immigration authorities think,  why is he allowed to be out on a laughable low bail, being FORBES listed  36th richest man?
The man should be in detention.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Ex-police chief quizzed by DSI about B300mn loan

Ummm...yeah, just a simple 300-million baht loan (a bit under 10 Million USD), from my good friends at the human trafficking/prostitution club. This g...(Read More)

Tour bus driver falls asleep, dies after crashing into power pole off Phuket

We are in Chinese New Year and a lot of drivers are working overtime to make extra money. A log-book and data recording should be be compulsory per ...(Read More)

Tour bus driver falls asleep, dies after crashing into power pole off Phuket

As the tour guide couldn't wake up de driver, is it possible the driver got a stroke / heart attack instead of falling asleep?...(Read More)

Officials refuse to act on vendor motorbikes on Phuket beach

Kamala Police and Kamala OrBorTor are both utterly worthless, and are exactly part of the problem... never offerin solutions. The OrBorTor is incapabl...(Read More)

Officials refuse to act on vendor motorbikes on Phuket beach

Perhaps your article's wording needs to be amended from 'they will not take harsher action' to 'they will not take ANY action' unt...(Read More)

Officials refuse to act on vendor motorbikes on Phuket beach

The usual pathetic excuses and lack of action. Walk down the middle and cause as much inconvenience as possible to them....(Read More)

Officials refuse to act on vendor motorbikes on Phuket beach

Wow, what an interesting article. The police are not interested in illegal activity and the OrBorTor will only do their job when someone makes an offi...(Read More)

Warrant threat for Premchai if he skips court

Just a 'warrant threat' only, till 26 March? And all Immigration border check points on high alert to prevent a escape until 26 March? If th...(Read More)

Maya Bay will close to all boats during restoration period, Phi Phi National Park chief confirms

'Destroyed' marine life Maya Bay. Now we start to destroy marine life Loh Samah Bay in the same way. The thinking that a few months quiet...(Read More)

Maya Bay will close to all boats during restoration period, Phi Phi National Park chief confirms

Yeah after years of abuse from extreme greed & commercialism, total mismanagement not to mention the natives simply don't give a toss about th...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.