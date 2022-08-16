Warrant out for ‘real owner’ of Mountain B pub

PATTAYA: The Pattaya Court issued a warrant yesterday (Aug 15) for the arrest of Somyos Panprasong, 55, in connection with the deadly fire at Mountain B pub in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district early on Aug 5, police said.

The exterior of the fire-gutted Mountain B pub in Sattahip district, Chon Buri province, today (Aug 16). Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

The warrant was issued after police obtained solid evidence that Mr Somyos is in fact the owner of and investor in the pub, which was run by his son Pongsiri Panprasong, 27, reports the Bangkok Post. Somyos is charged with recklessness causing deaths and injuries and setting up and operating an entertainment venue without permission. A team of police were reportedly sent to Mr Somyos’ house in Soi Thamwithaya 1 in tambon Sattahip to execute the warrant this morning. There were unconfirmed reports he planned to surrender. The issue of the warrant came on the same day as a 19th victim was claimed by the tragedy when a 23-year-old woman with critical burns died at Chon Buri Hospital.