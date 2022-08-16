The warrant was issued after police obtained solid evidence that Mr Somyos is in fact the owner of and investor in the pub, which was run by his son Pongsiri Panprasong, 27, reports the Bangkok Post.
Somyos is charged with recklessness causing deaths and injuries and setting up and operating an entertainment venue without permission.
A team of police were reportedly sent to Mr Somyos’ house in Soi Thamwithaya 1 in tambon Sattahip to execute the warrant this morning. There were unconfirmed reports he planned to surrender.
The issue of the warrant came on the same day as a 19th victim was claimed by the tragedy when a 23-year-old woman with critical burns died at Chon Buri Hospital.
