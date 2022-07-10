Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Warrant out for Nonthaburi extortion mastermind

Warrant out for Nonthaburi extortion mastermind

BANGKOK: An arrest warrant has been issued for the alleged mastermind behind the extortion of entertainment venues in Nonthaburi following the arrest of a tourist police officer and his accomplice.

corruptionpolice
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 10 July 2022, 09:00AM

Special operations officials stop a Tourist Police Bureau car at a Nonthaburi shopping mall on Thursday night to arrest a tourist police officer accused of taking bribes from entertainment venues in the province. Image: Department of Provincial Administration special operations unit / Facebook

Special operations officials stop a Tourist Police Bureau car at a Nonthaburi shopping mall on Thursday night to arrest a tourist police officer accused of taking bribes from entertainment venues in the province. Image: Department of Provincial Administration special operations unit / Facebook

The suspect, identified only as Suwan, 44, was implicated by Pol Snr Sgt Maj Phuwamet Hirunwongwaradol and Manus Suksom after they were arrested on Thursday night (July 7). The Nonthaburi provincial court subsequently approved the police request for the arrest warrant, Thai media reported.

Snr Sgt Maj Phuwamet, 38, attached to Tourist Police Division 1, was arrested with Mr Manus in the car park of CentralPlaza Westgate shopping mall after collecting money from entertainment venues in Bang Yai district on Thursday night, reports the Bangkok Post.

The arresting team seized B100,000 in cash, which included marked banknotes given to some nightspots by police investigators after they received a tip-off about police taking bribes.

During questioning, the two suspects claimed they gave the money collected from the entertainment venues to a man identified as “Pae”.

Police extended the investigation and found that Pae was named Suwan. They then gathered evidence to seek an arrest warrant.

The accused tourist police officer has already been relieved of his duties and placed under investigation for gross disciplinary violations in connection with the racket.

The two suspects are currently free on bail of B1 million each. Relatives put up land title deeds as surety to bail them.

After his release, Snr Sgt Maj Phuwamet filed a complaint with Bang Yai police against Narong Tipsiri, chief of the special operations unit of the Department of Provincial Administration, who led the arrest operation.

The tourist police officer alleged that Mr Narong and his team members had forcibly made him get out of his car without informing him of any charges. He was injured and his car was damaged during the operation, he claimed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: Being rattled
Phuket marks 16 new COVID cases, no deaths
Phuket DDPM calls for people to register on disaster alert app
Power outage in Cherng Talay cancelled
Japan mourns as body of assassinated ex-PM Abe arrives in Tokyo
Phuket officials pitch Expo 2028 bid to consuls
Senior tourist police and fake cop nabbed for graft
Phuket marks 28 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket crocodiles, Hotelier reps say no to dual-pricing, Thai baht dips again || July 8
Sarasin Bridge jump prevented
Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe killed in shooting
Phuket residential drug den raided
Japan’s former PM feared dead after apparent shooting
B1m per day fine for mobile operators failing to act against call scamming
Crocodiles not starving at Phuket tourist attraction, officials confirm

 

Phuket community
Senior tourist police and fake cop nabbed for graft

Why is this newsworthy? This type of extortion happens on a daily basis all over this fine country w...(Read More)

Phuket DDPM calls for people to register on disaster alert app

According to Google Play store this app is not compatible with any of my devices, even my brand new ...(Read More)

Expats caught up in Phuket visa scams face being forced to leave the country

Sir Burr, if true what you wrote: 'It is at discretion of Chief Immigration', than what are ...(Read More)

Expats caught up in Phuket visa scams face being forced to leave the country

Immigration issuing retirement extensions without the 800k is technically legal. It's at the di...(Read More)

Phuket residential drug den raided

Some times arrested persons are lucky. That is when RTP forget or is to lazy to bring plastic bags f...(Read More)

Phuket residential drug den raided

Yes, they frequently let foreigners witness their 'secret' methods, obviously. ...(Read More)

TAT heads Phuket big data tourism project

TAT isnt meant for those who post here and are expats. Extremely grumpy, mainly elderly expats. ...(Read More)

Senior tourist police and fake cop nabbed for graft

why not trying this lovely exercise in beautiful Phuket ? anyone idea ?lol...(Read More)

Crocodiles not starving at Phuket tourist attraction, officials confirm

A crocodile tourist attractions with for crocodiles normal habitat doesn't need more than 3-4 cr...(Read More)

Crocodiles not starving at Phuket tourist attraction, officials confirm

The crocodiles are not lonely. They are with 28 in for crocodile welfare to small accommodation. Th...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Fastship Phuket
BDO Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 