Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Warrant issued for Plodprasop’s arrest

Warrant issued for Plodprasop’s arrest

THAILAND: An arrest warrant has been issued for former deputy prime minister Plodprasop Suraswadi, after he failed to show up at the Supreme Court to hear the court strike down his appeal against a two-year prison sentence for abuse of power.

corruption
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 27 February 2020, 11:45AM

Former deputy prime minister Plodprasop Suraswadi. Photo: Bangkok Post

Former deputy prime minister Plodprasop Suraswadi. Photo: Bangkok Post

In 2018, the Appeal Court overruled a one-year suspended sentenced handed to Plodprasop by the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, arguing his actions constituted a “severe offence” which caused damage to the state administration.

Plodprasop, while serving as permanent secretary for the environment, was found guilty of violating Section 157 and Section 84 of Criminal Code for cancelling the promotion of senior official Vitoon Chalayonnawin to economic forest promotion director and influencing Damrong Pidech, then chief of the Royal Forest Department, to have Mr Vitoon demoted to a lower ranking post in 2003.

Mr Vitoon was eventually transferred to work as a provincial forestry official in the northeastern province of Amnat Charoen.

The court then handed the former deputy prime minister a two-year jail term without suspension, and awarded the plaintiff, Vitoon Chalayonnawin, 1.4 million baht in compensation.

HeadStart International School Phuket

The plaintiff brought the case to the court, believing his demotion resulted from personal conflicts between him and Plodprasop.

Their quarrel dated back to 1998 when Plodprasop, who then supervised the Royal Forest Department, launched a disciplinary probe into Mr Vitoon’s behaviour, allegedly without giving him a chance to defend himself.

Plodprasop had his representatives ask the court to postpone its ruling, citing his ill heath. However, the court rejected his request and issued a warrant for his arrest. The judges are set to rule on the case on April 7.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Global scramble to contain coronavirus as infections spread
Looking to India for relief: Growth in Indian tourist arrivals may alleviate COVID-19 fallout
People who hide travel history could face fines, imprisonment
Electricity outage to affect Nanai Rd, Patong
Phuket speedboat drivers, tour operators get safety training
#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry
Navy launch search for missing crewman after Phuket fishing boat sinks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Three days adrift off Phuket! 3 more Thais infected? Hookahs get owner arrested! || February 26
COVID-19 infected man conceals truth, national total hits 40
Phuket officials confirm four dead from New Year road accidents, but official Seven Days tally will remain at one fatality
Electricity outage to hit Koh Siray
Government accused of being too submissive to China
Property market growth forecast cut
Trump plans Southeast Asia summit in Las Vegas: Pompeo
British man, 70, rescued by Thai navy after three days adrift off Phuket

 

Phuket community
#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

Phuket OK ... have medical experts declared that Phuket is ok in relation to Covid19? Or should thes...(Read More)

Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand

I stay away from Chinese tourists. I don’t leave my home without my Word war 1 style gas mask that...(Read More)

17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang

I too read this story ages ago, amazing how it needs bkk police to come and sort it out, right under...(Read More)

Chalong Circle exit to Rawai to close for electrical works

R... Read the article you clown. It states: "... install high-voltage power lines in the area.&...(Read More)

British man, 70, rescued by Thai navy after three days adrift off Phuket

Age is but a number, experience is what counts. ...(Read More)

Government accused of being too submissive to China

What is foreign minister Don's education, his skills at foreign level policies. What foreign wor...(Read More)

British man, 70, rescued by Thai navy after three days adrift off Phuket

With the strong easterly wind, why mr Turner didn't set course to Trang? And if that was to high...(Read More)

Phuket officials confirm four dead from New Year road accidents, but official Seven Days tally will remain at one fatality

So as usual they lied- who is surprised? One wonders the true nature of Corona Virus in Thailand gi...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

The Phuket Government should simply know who Thai are living/staying on Phuket. Something normal and...(Read More)

Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand

@goldwing. Lol ! That's so paranoid.Maybe time for you to buy a hazmat suit.It will protect you...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Cassia Phuket
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
QSI - Cooking Competition
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand

 